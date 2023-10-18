Деякі імунотерапевтичні засоби, що застосовуються в клінічній практиці
Agent
Effects
Some Indications*
Monoclonal antibodies†
Abciximab
Platelet antiglycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor
Prevention of cardiac ischemic complications in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention or in high-risk patients with acute coronary syndrome
Adalimumab
Anti–TNF-alpha
Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis
Non-infectious uveitis
Chronic plaque psoriasis
Alemtuzumab
Anti–B cell (CD52)
B-cell CLL
Relapsing multiple sclerosis
Alirocumab
Anti-proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9
Lowering of LDL cholesterol, as an adjunct to diet and statins, in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
Atezolizumab
Anti–PD-L1
Transitional cell (urothelial) carcinoma
Triple-negative breast cancer
BRAF V600 mutation positive melanoma
Alveolar soft part sarcoma
Avelumab
Anti-PD-L1
Basiliximab
Anti–IL-2 receptor
Belimumab
Anti–B-lymphocyte stimulator protein (anti-BLyS)
Benralizumab
Anti-IL-5 receptor alpha
Eosinophilic asthma
Bevacizumab
Anti–VEGF-A
Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer
HER2-negative breast cancer
Nonsquamous NSCLC
Bezlotoxumab
Anti-Clostridioides (formerly, Clostridium) difficile toxin B
C. difficile infection
Blinatumomab
Bispecific: Anti-CD19 and anti-CD3c
B-cell precursor ALL
Brentuximab vedotin
Anti-CD30 (linked to the antimitotic agent monomethyl auristatin E)
ALCL or other CD30-expressing T cell lymphomas
Brodalumab
Anti-IL-17 receptor A
Brolucizumab
Anti-VEGF-A
Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
Burosumab
Anti-fibroblast growth factor 23
X-linked hypophosphatemia
Canakinumab
Anti–IL-1 beta
Periodic fever syndromes:
Caplacizumab
Anti-von Willebrand factor
Acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura
Cemiplimab
Anti-PD-1
Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
NSCLC
Certolizumab (pegylated Fab’ fragment)
Anti–TNF-alpha
Nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis
Cetuximab
Anti-EGFR
Crizanlizumab
Anti-P-selectin
Daratumumab
Anti-CD38
Denosumab
Anti-RANKL
Giant cell tumor of bone
Prevention of skeletal-related events (eg, fractures, bone pain) in patients with multiple myeloma or bone metastases from solid tumors
To increase bone mass in males receiving androgen deprivation therapy for prostate cancer and in females receiving adjuvant aromatase inhibitor therapy for breast cancer
Dinutuximab
Anti-GD2 glycolipid
Pediatric neuroblastoma
Dupilumab
Anti-IL-4 receptor alpha
Atopic asthma
Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis
Durvalumab
Anti-PD-L1
Eculizumab
Anti–complement component C5
Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
Elotuzumab
Anti-SLAMF7
Emapalumab
Anti-IFN-gamma
Emicizumab
Bispecific anti-factor IXa and anti-factor X
Prevention or reduction of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A
Enfortumab vedotin
Anti-Nectin-4 linked to the antimitotic drug monomethyl auristatin E
Urothelial cancer
Erenumab
Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor
Migraine prevention
Evolocumab
Anti-proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9
Cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with coronary artery disease
Lowering of LDL-cholesterol in familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease
Fremanezumab
Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor
Migraine prevention
Galcanezumab
Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor
Migraine prevention
Gemtuzumab
Anti-CD33 ozogamicin conjugate
CD33+ acute myeloid leukemia
Golimumab
Anti–TNF-alpha
Guselkumab
Anti-IL-23
Ibalizumab
Anti-CD4
Ibritumomab tiuxetan
Anti–CD20 linked to the radioactive agent yttrium 90
B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Idarucizumab
Anti-dabigatran
Reversal of the anticoagulant effects of dabigatran when needed for emergency surgery/urgent procedures or in life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding
Infliximab
Anti–TNF-alpha
Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis
Inotuzumab
Anti-CD22-ozogamicin conjugate
B-cell precursor ALL
Ipilimumab
Anti–CTLA-4
Isatuximab
Anti-CD38
Ixekizumab
Anti-IL17A
Lanadelumab
Anti-plasma kallikrein
Mepolizumab
Anti-IL-5
Eosinophilic asthma
Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Mogamulizumab
Anti-CCR4
Moxetumomab pasudotox
Anti-CD22 linked to a truncated form of Pseudomonas exotoxin PE38
Hairy cell leukemia
Natalizumab
Anti–alpha-4 integrin subunit
Necitumumab
EGFR1
Squamous NSCLC
Nivolumab
Anti–PD-1
Esophageal cancers and gastroesophageal cancers
Obiltoxaximab
Anti-protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis
Inhalational anthrax (used with antibiotics)
Obinutuzumab
Anti-CD20
Follicular lymphoma
Ocrelizumab
Anti-CD20
Ofatumumab
Anti‒CD20
Omalizumab
Anti-IgE
Palivizumab
Anti-respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F protein
Prevention of serious lower respiratory tract RSV disease
Panitumumab
Anti-EGFR
Pembrolizumab
Anti–PD-1
B-cell lymphoma
Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus
Pertuzumab
Anti-HER2
Polatuzumab
Anti-CD79b
B-cell lymphoma
Ramucirumab
Anti–VEGFR-2
Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Ranibizumab
Anti-VEGF
Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
Macular edema after retinal vein occlusion
Diabetic macular edema
Myopic choroidal neovascularization
Ravulizumab
Anti-C5
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
Raxibacumab
Anti-protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis
Inhalational anthrax
Reslizumab
Anti-IL-5
Eosinophilic asthma
Risankizumab
Anti-IL-23p19
Rituximab
Anti–CD20
CD20+ B-cell lymphomas
Leukemias
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Romosozumab
Anti-sclerostin
Sarilumab
Anti-IL-6 receptor
Secukinumab
Anti–IL-17A
Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
Siltuximab
Anti–IL-6
Multicentric Castleman disease
Sotrovimab
Anti-SARS-Cov-2 conserved spike epitope
Teprotumumab
Anti-IGF-1 receptor
Tildrakizumab
Anti-IL-23
Tocilizumab
Anti–IL-6 receptor
Cytokine release syndrome following CAR T cell treatment
Tositumomab
Anti–CD20 linked to radioactive iodine [131I]
CD20+non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Trastuzumab
Anti–HER2
HER2+ breast cancer
HER2+ stomach or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
Ustekinumab
Anti–IL-12 and –IL-23
Vedolizumab
Anti–alpha-4 beta-7 integrin
Fusion proteins
Abatacept (CTLA-4 extracellular domain fused to the Fc region of IgG1)
Inhibition of T-cell activation
Aflibercept (portions of VEGF extracellular domains fused to the Fc region of IgG1
Inhibition of neovascularization and vascular permeability
Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
Denileukin diftitox (fusion of IL-2 to diphtheria toxin)
Delivery of toxin to CD25 component of IL-2 receptor
CD25+ cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
Etanercept (fusion of 2 CD120b TNF-alpha receptors to Fc region of IgG1)
Decrease in TNF levels
Soluble cytokine receptor
Anakinra (IL-1 receptor antagonist, sometimes pegylated for longer half-life)
Competitive inhibition of IL-1 alpha and IL-1 beta activities
Neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease (NOMID)
Deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA)
Calcium pyrophosphate arthritis (pseudogout)
Cytokines
IFN-alpha
Antiproliferative and antiviral
AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma
Hairy cell leukemia
IFN-beta
Antiproliferative and antiviral
IFN-gamma
Immunostimulatory and antiviral
Control of infection in chronic granulomatous disease
Malignant osteopetrosis
IL-2
Immunostimulatory
IL-11
Thrombopoietic growth factor
G-CSF
Stimulation of granulocyte production
Neutropenia
GM-CSF
Stimulation of granulocyte and monocyte/macrophage production
Neutropenia
Cellular therapy
Axicabtagene ciloleucel (CAR T)
CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell
B-cell lymphoma
Sipuleucel-T
Autologous circulating ICAM-1+ peripheral blood mononuclear cells activated with prostatic acid phosphatase and GM-CSF
Tisagenlecleucel (CAR T)
CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell
B-cell precursor ALL
B-cell lymphoma
* Many immunotherapeutic agents are only approved for use in certain subgroups of patients (eg, based on age, subtype and stage of disease, previous treatment, etc). They are often used in conjunction with other medications. Refer to prescribing information for more details.
† mAbs used for diagnostic testing and radiologic imaging are not included. The Antibody Society maintains a comprehensive list of approved antibody therapeutics and those in regulatory review in the United States and the European Union.
ALCL = anaplastic large cell lymphoma; ALL = acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ANCA = antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies; CAR = chimeric antigen receptor; CD = cluster of differentiation; CLL = chronic lymphocytic leukemia; CTLA = cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen; EGFR = epidermal growth factor receptor; Fc = crystallizable fragment; G-CSF = granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; GM-CSF = granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; HER2 = human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HNSCC = head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; ICAM = intercellular adhesion molecule; IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; LDL = low density lipoprotein; mAb = monoclonal antibody; MRD = minimal residual disease; NSCLC = non small cell lung cancer; PD-L1 = programmed death–ligand 1; RANKL = receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa beta ligand; SLAMF7 = signaling lymphocyte activation molecule family member 7; TNF = tumor necrosis factor; VEGF-A = vascular endothelial growth factor A; VEGFR = VEGF receptor.