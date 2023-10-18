skip to main content
Деякі імунотерапевтичні засоби, що застосовуються в клінічній практиці 

Agent

Effects

Some Indications*

Monoclonal antibodies†

Abciximab

Platelet antiglycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor

Prevention of cardiac ischemic complications in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention or in high-risk patients with acute coronary syndrome

Adalimumab

Anti–TNF-alpha

Ankylosing spondylitis

Crohn disease

Hidradenitis suppurativa

Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Ulcerative colitis

Non-infectious uveitis

Chronic plaque psoriasis

Psoriatic arthritis

Alemtuzumab

Anti–B cell (CD52)

B-cell CLL

Relapsing multiple sclerosis

Alirocumab

Anti-proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9

Lowering of LDL cholesterol, as an adjunct to diet and statins, in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Atezolizumab

Anti–PD-L1

Transitional cell (urothelial) carcinoma

NSCLC

Small cell lung cancer

Triple-negative breast cancer

Hepatocellular carcinoma

BRAF V600 mutation positive melanoma

Alveolar soft part sarcoma

Avelumab 

Anti-PD-L1

Merkel cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma

Urothelial carcinoma

Basiliximab

Anti–IL-2 receptor

Renal transplantation

Belimumab

Anti–B-lymphocyte stimulator protein (anti-BLyS)

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Benralizumab

Anti-IL-5 receptor alpha

Eosinophilic asthma

Bevacizumab

Anti–VEGF-A

Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer

Glioblastoma

Colorectal cancer

HER2-negative breast cancer

Renal cell carcinoma

Cervical cancer

Nonsquamous NSCLC

Bezlotoxumab

Anti-Clostridioides (formerly, Clostridium) difficile toxin B

C. difficile infection

Blinatumomab

Bispecific: Anti-CD19 and anti-CD3c

B-cell precursor ALL

Brentuximab vedotin

Anti-CD30 (linked to the antimitotic agent monomethyl auristatin E)

Hodgkin lymphoma

ALCL or other CD30-expressing T cell lymphomas

Brodalumab

Anti-IL-17 receptor A

Plaque psoriasis

Brolucizumab

Anti-VEGF-A

Diabetic macular edema

Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration

Burosumab

Anti-fibroblast growth factor 23

X-linked hypophosphatemia

Canakinumab

Anti–IL-1 beta

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Gout

Periodic fever syndromes:

Caplacizumab

Anti-von Willebrand factor

Acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura

Cemiplimab

Anti-PD-1

Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma

NSCLC

Certolizumab (pegylated Fab’ fragment)

Anti–TNF-alpha

Ankylosing spondylitis

Crohn disease

Plaque psoriasis 

Rheumatoid arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis

Cetuximab

Anti-EGFR

HNSCC

Colorectal cancer

Crizanlizumab

Anti-P-selectin

Sickle cell disease

Daratumumab

Anti-CD38

Multiple myeloma

Denosumab

Anti-RANKL

Giant cell tumor of bone

Hypercalcemia of malignancy

Osteoporosis

Prevention of skeletal-related events (eg, fractures, bone pain) in patients with multiple myeloma or bone metastases from solid tumors

To increase bone mass in males receiving androgen deprivation therapy for prostate cancer and in females receiving adjuvant aromatase inhibitor therapy for breast cancer

Dinutuximab

Anti-GD2 glycolipid

Pediatric neuroblastoma

Dupilumab

Anti-IL-4 receptor alpha

Atopic dermatitis

Atopic asthma

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis

Eosinophilic esophagitis

Prurigo nodularis

Durvalumab

Anti-PD-L1

Urothelial carcinoma

NSCLC

Small cell lung cancer

Eculizumab

Anti–complement component C5

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Elotuzumab

Anti-SLAMF7

Multiple myeloma

Emapalumab

Anti-IFN-gamma

Primary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis

Emicizumab

Bispecific anti-factor IXa and anti-factor X

Prevention or reduction of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A

Enfortumab vedotin

Anti-Nectin-4 linked to the antimitotic drug monomethyl auristatin E

Urothelial cancer

Erenumab

Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor

Migraine prevention

Evolocumab

Anti-proprotein convertase subtilisin kexin type 9

Cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with coronary artery disease

Lowering of LDL-cholesterol in familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Fremanezumab

Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor

Migraine prevention

Galcanezumab

Anti-calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor

Migraine prevention

Gemtuzumab

Anti-CD33 ozogamicin conjugate

CD33+ acute myeloid leukemia

Golimumab

Anti–TNF-alpha

Rheumatoid arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Ulcerative colitis

Guselkumab

Anti-IL-23

Plaque psoriasis

Psoriatic arthritis

Ibalizumab

Anti-CD4

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) type 1 infection

Ibritumomab tiuxetan

Anti–CD20 linked to the radioactive agent yttrium 90

B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Idarucizumab

Anti-dabigatran

Reversal of the anticoagulant effects of dabigatran when needed for emergency surgery/urgent procedures or in life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding

Infliximab

Anti–TNF-alpha

Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Psoriatic arthritis

Plaque psoriasis

Inotuzumab

Anti-CD22-ozogamicin conjugate

B-cell precursor ALL

Ipilimumab

Anti–CTLA-4

Melanoma

Renal cell carcinoma

Colorectal cancer

Isatuximab

Anti-CD38

Multiple myeloma

Ixekizumab

Anti-IL17A

Plaque psoriasis

Psoriatic arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Lanadelumab

Anti-plasma kallikrein

Hereditary angioedema

Mepolizumab

Anti-IL-5

Eosinophilic asthma 

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Hypereosinophilic syndrome

Mogamulizumab

Anti-CCR4

Mycosis fungoides

Sezary syndrome

Moxetumomab pasudotox

Anti-CD22 linked to a truncated form of Pseudomonas exotoxin PE38

Hairy cell leukemia

Natalizumab

Anti–alpha-4 integrin subunit

Multiple sclerosis

Crohn disease

Necitumumab

EGFR1

Squamous NSCLC

Nivolumab

Anti–PD-1

Melanoma

NSCLC

Mesothelioma

Renal cell carcinoma

Hodgkin lymphoma

HNSCC

Urothelial carcinoma

Colorectal cancer

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Esophageal cancers and gastroesophageal cancers

Gastric cancer

Obiltoxaximab

Anti-protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis

Inhalational anthrax (used with antibiotics)

Obinutuzumab

Anti-CD20

Follicular lymphoma

CLL

Ocrelizumab

Anti-CD20

Multiple sclerosis

Ofatumumab

Anti‒CD20

CLL

Omalizumab

Anti-IgE

Asthma

Urticaria

Palivizumab

Anti-respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F protein

Prevention of serious lower respiratory tract RSV disease

Panitumumab

Anti-EGFR

Colorectal cancer

Pembrolizumab

Anti–PD-1

Melanoma

NSCLC

Small cell lung cancer

HNSCC

Hodgkin lymphoma

B-cell lymphoma

Urothelial carcinoma

Colorectal cancer

Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma of the esophagus

Cervical cancer

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Merkel cell carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma

Endometrial carcinoma

Pertuzumab

Anti-HER2

Breast cancer

Polatuzumab

Anti-CD79b

B-cell lymphoma

Ramucirumab

Anti–VEGFR-2

Colorectal cancer

NSCLC

Gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma

Ranibizumab

Anti-VEGF

Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration

Macular edema after retinal vein occlusion

Diabetic macular edema

Diabetic retinopathy

Myopic choroidal neovascularization 

Ravulizumab

Anti-C5

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome

Myasthenia gravis

Raxibacumab

Anti-protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis

Inhalational anthrax

Reslizumab

Anti-IL-5

Eosinophilic asthma

Risankizumab

Anti-IL-23p19

Plaque psoriasis

Psoriatic arthritis

Rituximab

Anti–CD20

CD20+ B-cell lymphomas

Leukemias

Rheumatoid arthritis

Pemphigus vulgaris

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Microscopic polyangiitis

Romosozumab

Anti-sclerostin

Osteoporosis

Sarilumab

Anti-IL-6 receptor

Rheumatoid arthritis

Polymyalgia rheumatica

Secukinumab

Anti–IL-17A

Ankylosing spondylitis

Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Plaque psoriasis

Siltuximab

Anti–IL-6

Multicentric Castleman disease

Sotrovimab

Anti-SARS-Cov-2 conserved spike epitope

COVID-19

Teprotumumab

Anti-IGF-1 receptor

Thyroid eye disease

Tildrakizumab

Anti-IL-23

Plaque psoriasis

Tocilizumab

Anti–IL-6 receptor

Rheumatoid arthritis

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Giant cell arteritis

Cytokine release syndrome following CAR T cell treatment 

Tositumomab

Anti–CD20 linked to radioactive iodine [131I]

CD20+non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Trastuzumab

Anti–HER2

HER2+ breast cancer

HER2+ stomach or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

Ustekinumab

Anti–IL-12 and –IL-23

Plaque psoriasis

Crohn disease

Ulcerative colitis

Psoriatic arthritis

Vedolizumab

Anti–alpha-4 beta-7 integrin

Ulcerative colitis

Crohn disease

Fusion proteins

Abatacept (CTLA-4 extracellular domain fused to the Fc region of IgG1)

Inhibition of T-cell activation

Rheumatoid arthritis

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Aflibercept (portions of VEGF extracellular domains fused to the Fc region of IgG1

Inhibition of neovascularization and vascular permeability

Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration

Denileukin diftitox (fusion of IL-2 to diphtheria toxin)

Delivery of toxin to CD25 component of IL-2 receptor

CD25+ cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

Etanercept (fusion of 2 CD120b TNF-alpha receptors to Fc region of IgG1)

Decrease in TNF levels

Rheumatoid arthritis

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Plaque psoriasis

Soluble cytokine receptor

Anakinra (IL-1 receptor antagonist, sometimes pegylated for longer half-life)

Competitive inhibition of IL-1 alpha and IL-1 beta activities

Rheumatoid arthritis

Neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease (NOMID)

Deficiency of IL-1 receptor antagonist (DIRA)

Gout

Calcium pyrophosphate arthritis (pseudogout)

Cytokines

IFN-alpha

Antiproliferative and antiviral

Chronic hepatitis B

Chronic hepatitis C

AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma

Chronic myeloid leukemia

Condylomata acuminata

Hairy cell leukemia

Melanoma

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

IFN-beta

Antiproliferative and antiviral

Multiple sclerosis

IFN-gamma

Immunostimulatory and antiviral

Control of infection in chronic granulomatous disease

Malignant osteopetrosis

IL-2

Immunostimulatory

Renal cell carcinoma

Melanoma

IL-11

Thrombopoietic growth factor

Thrombocytopenia

G-CSF

Stimulation of granulocyte production

Neutropenia

GM-CSF

Stimulation of granulocyte and monocyte/macrophage production

Neutropenia

Cellular therapy

Axicabtagene ciloleucel (CAR T)

CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell

B-cell lymphoma

Sipuleucel-T

Autologous circulating ICAM-1+ peripheral blood mononuclear cells activated with prostatic acid phosphatase and GM-CSF

Prostate cancer

Tisagenlecleucel (CAR T)

CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell

B-cell precursor ALL

B-cell lymphoma

* Many immunotherapeutic agents are only approved for use in certain subgroups of patients (eg, based on age, subtype and stage of disease, previous treatment, etc). They are often used in conjunction with other medications. Refer to prescribing information for more details.

† mAbs used for diagnostic testing and radiologic imaging are not included. The Antibody Society maintains a comprehensive list of approved antibody therapeutics and those in regulatory review in the United States and the European Union.

ALCL = anaplastic large cell lymphoma; ALL = acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ANCA = antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies; CAR = chimeric antigen receptor; CD = cluster of differentiation; CLL = chronic lymphocytic leukemia; CTLA = cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen; EGFR = epidermal growth factor receptor; Fc = crystallizable fragment; G-CSF = granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; GM-CSF = granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor; HER2 = human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HNSCC = head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; ICAM = intercellular adhesion molecule; IFN = interferon; IL = interleukin; LDL = low density lipoprotein; mAb = monoclonal antibody; MRD = minimal residual disease; NSCLC = non small cell lung cancer; PD-L1 = programmed death–ligand 1; RANKL = receptor activator of nuclear factor kappa beta ligand; SLAMF7 = signaling lymphocyte activation molecule family member 7; TNF = tumor necrosis factor; VEGF-A = vascular endothelial growth factor A; VEGFR = VEGF receptor.

