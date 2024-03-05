Респіраторно-синцитіальний вірус (РСВ) та метапневмовірусні інфекції людини

Contact precautions (eg, hand washing, gloves, isolation) are important, particularly in hospitals.

Two monoclonal antibodies used for RSV prophylaxis in infants and young children are available in the United States. Nirsevimab is preferred but may not be available to some infants because of supply limitations; if it is not available, eligible high-risk infants and children should receive palivizumab. (See the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's [CDC] interim recommendations regarding nirsevimab use amid supply limitations.) Nirsevimab is not needed for most infants if RSV vaccination (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine) was given in pregnancy.

Nirsevimab a long-acting monoclonal antibody, is recommended for the prevention of RSV in the following infants and young children (1, 2, 3, 4):

All infants < 8 months of age who are either born during or who are entering their first RSV season

Children 8 months through 19 months of age who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease and who are entering their second RSV season

Healthy newborns (ie, those who have no increased risk of severe RSV) should receive no more than 1 dose of nirsevimab. Typically, this dose is given during an infant’s first RSV season. Those born at the end of their first RSV season should receive this nirsevimab dose during their second RSV season only if they are still < 8 months of age and did not receive nirsevimab during their first RSV season.

Only children who meet high-risk criteria should receive more than 1 dose of nirsevimab (1 dose in their first RSV season and 1 dose in their second RSV season). See the CDC's interim recommendations regarding nirsevimab use amid supply limitations. Children who receive nirsevimab should not receive palivizumab in the same RSV season.

High-risk children 8 to 19 months of age include the following:

Children with chronic lung disease of prematurity who required medical support any time during the 6-month period before the start of the second RSV season

Children who are severely immunocompromised

Children with cystic fibrosis who have severe lung disease or whose weight-for-length is less than the 10th percentile

Children who are American Indian or Alaska Native

For eligible children, nirsevimab should be given shortly before the RSV season (typically from October through the end of March in most of the continental United States). For infants who did not receive a dose at the start of the season, a dose may be given at any time during the season.

Nirsevimab may be given before the newborn leaves the hospital and simultaneously with other childhood vaccines.

Palivizumab, also a monoclonal antibody, decreases the frequency of hospitalization for RSV in high-risk infants (5, 6). It should be used only in situations where nirsevimab is not available.

Palivizumab is cost-effective only for infants at high risk of hospitalization, including those with the following characteristics:

Born at < 29 weeks gestation and are < 1 year old at the start of RSV season

< 1 year old with chronic lung disease of prematurity (gestational age < 32 weeks and 0 days with the need for oxygen therapy for at least 28 days after birth)

Chronic lung disease of prematurity in the second year of life and have received within 6 months of RSV season treatment with chronic corticosteroids or diuretics or have had a continued need for oxygen therapy

< 1 year old with hemodynamically significant congenital heart disease

Prophylaxis with palivizumab may also be considered for

Infants < 1 year old who have anatomic pulmonary abnormalities or neuromuscular disorders that impair the ability to effectively clear the upper airways

Children < 24 months old who have profound immunocompromise

The first dose of palivizumab is given just before the usual onset of the RSV season. Subsequent doses are given at 1-month intervals for the duration of the RSV season (usually a total of 5 doses). Additional doses may be recommended during a prolonged RSV season or significant interseason RSV activity. (See also the American Academy of Pediatrics' reaffirmed 2014 updated guidance for palivizumab prophylaxis for infants and young children who are at increased risk of hospitalization for RSV.)

Infants who were initially given palivizumab should be given a single dose of nirsevimab if it is available before completion of the 5-dose palivizumab series.

For information on available RSV vaccines for older adults and pregnant women, see Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine. One of the currently available RSV vaccines (Pfizer) is indicated for pregnant women at 32 to 36 weeks gestation from September through January in most of the continental United States. Several maternal, pediatric, and adult RSV vaccines are in development in clinical trials.