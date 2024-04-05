Ревматоїдний артрит (РА)

Tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (eg, adalimumab, etanercept, golimumab, certolizumab pegol, infliximab, and their biosimilars) reduce the progression of erosions and reduce the number of new erosions. Although not all patients respond, many have a prompt, dramatic feeling of well being, sometimes with the first injection. Inflammation is often dramatically reduced. These agents are often added to methotrexate therapy to increase the effect and possibly prevent the development of drug-neutralizing antibodies.

Safety data suggest treatment with TNF inhibitors may be continued during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy, with most professional societies recommending they be stopped in the third trimester. However, due to its pegylated formulation, certolizumab is a TNF inhibitor that does not cross the placenta and can be continued throughout the pregnancy (6). TNF inhibitors should usually be stopped before major surgery to decrease the risk of perioperative infection (7). TNF inhibitors may predispose to heart failure and thus are relatively contraindicated in stage 3 and stage 4 heart failure. There is a minimal risk of lymphoma in rheumatoid arthritis patients who are being treated with TNF inhibitors. 2015 ACR guidelines conditionally recommended using DMARDs, rituximab, or abatacept instead of TNF inhibitors in patients with history of lymphoma (8). Evidence regarding solid tumors in TNF inhibitors is mixed. Other possible adverse events of TNF inhibitors include injection site reaction, acute and delayed infusion reaction, demyelinating disease, granulomatous diseases such as sarcoidosis, cytopenias (especially neutropenia), cutaneous vasculitis, psoriasis, and rarely antineutrophilic cytoplasmic associated vasculitis. A major concern is the reactivation of mycobacterial or fungal infections.

Biosimilar forms of several TNF inhibitors (and other biologic agents) are commercially available, and additional agents are in development. Biosimilars are highly similar to the reference product in terms of efficacy and toxicity, but they may differ slightly in their molecular structure. (See also U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Biosimilar Product Information and European Medicines Agency: Biosimilars.)

Tocilizumab is an interleukin (IL-6) inhibitor and has clinical efficacy in patients who have responded incompletely to other biologic agents. It may be used as monotherapy but can also be given in combination with methotrexate or another conventional synthetic DMARD.

Sarilumab is an IL-6 inhibitor. It is available for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of one or more DMARDs.

Abatacept, a soluble fusion cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) immunoglobulin, is indicated for patients with rheumatoid arthritis with an inadequate response to other DMARDs. Abatacept is conditionally recommended over other biologic DMARDs in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and non-tuberculous mycobacterial lung disease.

Rituximab is an anti-CD 20 antibody that depletes B cells. It can be used in patients refractory to other treatments. Response is often delayed but may last 6 months. The course can be repeated after 6 months. Mild infusion reactions are common, and analgesia, corticosteroids, diphenhydramine, or a combination may need to be given concomitantly. Rituximab therapy has rarely been associated with progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (as have other immunosuppressive agents), mucocutaneous reactions, delayed leukopenia, and hepatitis B reactivation with hepatic necrosis. Patients taking rituximab may have a blunted immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine and have poorer outcomes if infected with SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, rituximab is now generally reserved for patients who did not respond to other biologic DMARDs (including a combined TNF inhibitor and methotrexate) and to those with lymphoproliferative disorders.

Rituximab therapy might be gradually discontinued if the patient has had low disease activity or been in remission for at least 6 months.

Anakinra is a recombinant interleukin-1 (IL-1) receptor antagonist. IL-1 is heavily involved in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis. Adverse effects include infection and leukopenia. It is rarely used because it lacks efficacy compared with other biologics and because it is a daily injection.

Although there are some differences among agents, the most serious concern with biologic and targeted synthetic DMARDs is infection, particularly with reactivated tuberculosis. Patients should be screened for tuberculosis with purified protein derivative (PPD) or an interferon-gamma release assay. Pretreatment serologic testing for hepatitis B and C should also be performed prior to treatment with DMARDs. Other serious infections can occur, including sepsis, invasive fungal infections, and infections due to other opportunistic organisms. Patients should be up to date on vaccinations prior to treatment with a biologic agent.