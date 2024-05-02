Загальні відомості про увеїт

Symptoms and signs may be subtle and vary depending on the site and severity of inflammation.

Anterior uveitis tends to be the most symptomatic (especially when acute), usually manifesting with

Pain (ocular ache)

Redness

Photophobia

Decreased vision (to a variable degree)

Chronic anterior uveitis may have less dramatic symptoms such as irritation or decreased vision, or symptoms may be absent.

Signs include hyperemia of the conjunctiva adjacent to the cornea (ciliary flush or limbal injection). Slit-lamp findings include keratic precipitates (white blood cell clumps on the inner corneal surface), cells and flare (a haze) in the anterior chamber (aqueous humor), and posterior synechiae. With severe anterior uveitis, white blood cells may layer in the anterior chamber (hypopyon).

Uveitis (Anterior) Зображення Image courtesy of Sunir Garg, MD.

Intermediate uveitis is typically painless and manifests with

Floaters

Decreased vision

The primary sign is cells in the vitreous humor. Aggregates and condensations of inflammatory cells often occur, appearing as "snowballs." Vision may be decreased because of floaters or cystoid macular edema, which results from fluid leakage from blood vessels in the macula. Confluent and condensed vitreous cells and snowballs over the pars plana (part of the ciliary body that extends posteriorly beyond the junction of the iris and sclera) may cause a classic "snowbank" appearance, which can be associated with neovascularization of the retinal periphery (1).

Uveitis (Intermediate) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Posterior uveitis may give rise to diverse symptoms but most commonly causes floaters and decreased vision as occurs in intermediate uveitis. Signs include

Cells in the vitreous humor

White or yellow-white lesions in the retina (retinitis), underlying choroid (choroiditis), or both

Retinal vasculitis (with whitening or obliteration of blood vessels)

Optic disk edema

Panuveitis may cause any combination of the previously mentioned symptoms and signs.

Ускладнення Serious complications of uveitis include profound and irreversible vision loss, especially when uveitis is unrecognized, inadequately treated, or both. The most frequent complications include Cataract (secondary to the disease process and/or to corticosteroid treatment)

Cystoid macular edema (the most common cause of decreased vision in patients with uveitis)

Glaucoma (secondary to the disease process and/or to corticosteroid treatment)

Retinal detachment

Band keratopathy (calcium deposition in a band-like pattern across the cornea)

Neovascularization of the retina, optic nerve, or iris

Hypotony (an intraocular pressure that is too low to support the health of the eye)