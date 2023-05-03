Гепатоцелюлярна карцинома

Transplantation if tumors are within the Milan criteria (one tumor < 5 cm or three tumors < 3 cm without vascular invasion and alpha-fetoprotein < 500 mcg/L).

Treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) depends on its stage (1) and the underlying severity of liver disease.

For single tumors < 5 cm or ≤ 3 tumors that are all ≤ 3 cm and that are limited to the liver, without microvascular invasion, and if AFP is < 500 mcg/L, liver transplantation appears to result in as good a prognosis as liver transplantation done for noncancerous disorders. Liver transplantation can be curative. These Milan criteria are used to identify patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who are good candidates for liver transplantation (2). The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) 2018 guidelines also use the Milan criteria for selection of patients for liver transplantation (3).

In selected patients with singular tumors < 5 cm and no portal hypertension, surgical resection is potentially curative, with 5-year survival rates of 60 to 80%.

Ablative treatments (eg, transhepatic arterial chemoembolization [TACE], yttrium-90 microsphere embolization [selective internal radiation therapy, or SIRT], drug-eluting bead transarterial embolization, radiofrequency ablation) provide palliation and slow tumor growth; they are used when patients are awaiting liver transplantation. For small tumors < 2 cm, radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is potentially curative.

If the tumor is large (> 5 cm), is multifocal, has invaded the portal vein, or is metastatic (ie, stage III or higher), transplantation is not an immediate option. However, with a combination of liver-directed therapy (eg, transhepatic arterial chemoembolization [TACE] and systemic chemotherapy), a subset of patients can be downstaged to Milan criteria and may then be eligible for reconsideration for liver transplantation. Management of advanced HCC is best if discussed by a multidisciplinary tumor board. For advanced HCCs, traditional systemic therapy was with sorafenib, which only modestly improves outcomes, with a median survival of 10.7 months as compared to 7.9 months with placebo (4). Several new chemotherapy agents provide more prolonged survival or cause fewer adverse effects than sorafenib; these include lenvatinib, regorafenib, and immunotherapy such as atezolizumab plus bevacizumab or tremelimumab plus durvalumab. Progression-free survival was higher with lenvatinib than with sorafenib and is an alternate first-line therapy.

Systemic therapies, including immunotherapy, are rapidly evolving and show promise for improved HCC outcomes. Atezolizumab and bevacizumab are available as combination therapy for patients with advanced HCC who have not received prior systemic therapy. Atezolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody immune checkpoint inhibitor (PD-L1), whereas bevacizumab is a monoclonal antibody targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Increasing evidence supports these 2 drugs as first-line therapy for systemic treatment in HCC (5, 6). A large meta-analysis comparing 6290 patients with first-line systemic chemotherapy revealed better overall survival with bevacizumab/atezolizumab than sorafenib, lenvatinib, or nivolumab (6). Adverse events were similar between treatment groups. The 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology guidelines recommends use of atezolizumab and bevacizumab as first line for patients with Child-Pugh class A liver disease and Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) status 0–1 (7).

Because of an increased risk of bleeding with atezolizumab and bevacizumab, patients should have variceal ligation prior to initiation of therapy. Immunotherapy is not recommended in patients with HCC recurrence post transplant because stimulation of the host immune system may lead to higher rates of rejection (8). A new regimen combines tremelimumab, an anticytotoxic T-lymphocyte–protein 4 (or "CTLA-4") plus durvalumab (an anti-PD-L1). In the Himalaya trial, tremelimumab plus durvalumab improved survival more than prior first-line sorafenib monotherapy (9). This combination is now available for patients with unresectable HCC and is often used as an alternative for patients with Child-Pugh class A cirrhosis and excellent performance status who cannot receive bevacizumab.