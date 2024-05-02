Тромботична тромбоцитопенічна пурпура (ТТП)

Complete blood count (CBC) with platelets, peripheral blood smear, reticulocyte count, direct antiglobulin (Coombs) test, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), prothrombin time (PT), partial thromboplastin time (PTT), fibrinogen, haptoglobin, and serum bilirubin (direct and indirect)

Urinalysis and renal function tests

ADAMTS13 activity and autoantibody levels

Exclusion of other thrombocytopenic disorders

Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura is suspected in patients with suggestive symptoms, thrombocytopenia, and anemia. If the disorder is suspected, urinalysis and renal function tests, CBC, peripheral blood smear, reticulocyte count, serum LDH, haptoglobin, ADAMTS13 activity and autoantibody (inhibitor) assays, serum bilirubin (direct and indirect), and direct antiglobulin tests are done.

Early recognition is important in order to initiate treatment as quickly as possible. Therapy may need to be initiated in suspected cases before the confirmatory ADAMTS13 testing is completed if other manifestations of TTP (clinical symptoms, thrombocytopenia, elevated LDH, peripheral blood smear examination) are consistent with this diagnosis.

The diagnosis of TTP is suggested by

Thrombocytopenia and anemia

Fragmented red blood cells on the blood smear indicative of microangiopathic hemolysis (schistocytes: helmet cells, triangular RBCs, distorted-appearing RBCs—see photo Schistocytes)

Evidence of hemolysis (falling hemoglobin level, polychromasia, elevated reticulocyte count, elevated serum LDH and bilirubin, reduced haptoglobin)

Negative direct antiglobulin test

Normal coagulation profile

The PLASMIC score cane help provide a pre-test probability of TTP and help guide treatment decisions (1).

Клінічний калькулятор Бал PLASMIC для визначення ймовірності тяжкого дефіциту ADAMTS13 у дорослих із підозрюваною ТТП

Testing for ADAMTS13 activity and autoantibody is appropriate in all patients with suspected TTP. Although initial treatment should not be delayed to await the results of ADAMTS13 testing, results are important to guide subsequent treatment. ADAMTS13 levels < 10% with the presence of antibody against ADAMTS13 is characteristic of most adults with TTP, and these patients respond to plasma exchange and immunosuppression (corticosteroids and rituximab).

Patients with levels of ADAMTS13≥ 10% and no antibody against ADAMTS13 are unlikely to respond to plasma exchange and immunosuppression and should be assessed for other causes of anemia and thrombocytopenia, including disseminated intravascular coagulation, sepsis, occult cancer with hypercoagulability and migratory thrombophlebitis (Trousseau syndrome), preeclampsia, systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, accelerated hypertension, and acute renal allograft rejection. Another possibility is drug-induced thrombotic microangiopathy (triggered by medications such as quinine, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, and cancer chemotherapy drugs [eg, mitomycin C, gemcitabine]. (These patients have normal levels of ADAMTS 13 and do not respond to plasma exchange, corticosteroids or complement inhibition.)

Rare patients may have low ADAMTS13 levels but no autoantibody; such patients should undergo ADAMTS13 genetic testing to confirm congenital Upshaw-Schulman syndrome since they will require only plasma infusion without need for immunosuppression. Genetic testing is also indicated in patients with onset during childhood or pregnancy, recurrent episodes, a positive family history, or other clinical suspicion.

Otherwise unexplained thrombocytopenia and microangiopathic hemolytic anemia are sufficient evidence for a presumptive diagnosis.