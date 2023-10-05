Гострий мієлоїдний лейкоз (ГМЛ)

In medically fit patients, initial treatment is induction chemotherapy to try to induce complete remission. Patients in remission then undergo consolidation therapy that may include allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Complete remission is defined as < 5% blast cells in the bone marrow, absolute neutrophil count > 1000/mcL (> 1 × 109/L), platelet count > 100,000/mcL (> 100 × 109/L), and independence from blood transfusion.

The basic induction regimen (known as 7+3) includes cytarabine by continuous IV infusion for 7 days and daunorubicin or idarubicin given IV for 3 days during this time. Treatment usually results in significant myelosuppression, with infection or bleeding. There is significant latency before marrow recovery. During this time, meticulous preventive and supportive care are vital.

Complete remission rates with 7+3 are about 70 to 85% (favorable genetics—see Prognosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Based on Some Common Cytogenetic Abnormalities), 60 to 75% (intermediate genetics), and 25 to 40% (adverse genetics); complete remission rates also depend on patient-specific and other disease risk factors (eg, secondary versus de novo AML). However, most patients who achieve a complete remission with 7+3 (or another conventional induction regimen) ultimately relapse.

Re-induction is usually recommended for patients with residual leukemia on day 14, although there is no high-quality evidence that it improves outcome. Residual leukemia is defined variably as bone marrow blasts > 10% with bone marrow cellularity > 20%. The various recommended re-induction regimens include different dosages of cytarabine. Some include anthracyclines with or without a third agent.

Several drugs can be used with or instead of traditional 7+3 chemotherapy. Addition of midostaurin, a kinase inhibitor, to chemotherapy appears to prolong survival in certain patients (eg, adults < 60 years with newly diagnosed FLT3 mutated AML) (1). Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (a CD33-directed antibody-drug conjugate) can be combined with chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed CD33-positive AML. Gemtuzumab ozogamicin is also sometimes used as monotherapy for induction and consolidation.

A consolidation phase follows remission in many regimens. This can be done with the same drugs used for induction or other drugs. High-dose cytarabine regimens may lengthen remission duration, particularly when given for consolidation in patients < 60 years old. For patients with favorable cytogenetic non-APL AML in first complete remission, consolidation with high-dose cytarabine is considered standard post-induction therapy.

Maintenance therapy with an oral formulation of azacitidine has been associated with significantly longer overall survival and relapse-free survival than placebo among patients > 55 years who were in first remission after intensive chemotherapy and were not candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (2).

A liposomal combination of daunorubicin and cytarabine is available for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed therapy-related AML (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC). This combination showed superiority in overall survival compared with the standard-of-care cytarabine plus daunorubicin (7+3 regimen) in patients 60 to 75 years of age with newly diagnosed t-AML or AML-MRC (3).

Allogeneic stem cell transplantation done during the first complete remission can generally improve outcome in patients with intermediate or adverse-risk cytogenetics. Generally, it takes 6 to 12 weeks to prepare for stem cell transplant. Recommendations are to proceed with standard high-dose cytarabine consolidation chemotherapy while awaiting definitive stem cell transplantation. Conditions that may render patients ineligible for allogenic stem cell transplantation include poor overall performance status and moderate to severe impairment of pulmonary, liver, kidney, or cardiac function.

In APL and some other cases of AML, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) may be present when leukemia is diagnosed and may worsen as leukemic cell lysis releases procoagulant chemicals. In APL with the translocation t(15;17), all-trans retinoic acid (tretinoin) corrects the DIC in 2 to 5 days; combined with daunorubicin or idarubicin, this regimen can induce remission in 80% to 90% of patients and bring about long-term survival in 65% to 70%. Arsenic trioxide is also very active in APL. Targeted therapy with tretinoin and arsenic trioxide without conventional cytotoxic chemotherapy is very well tolerated and has been extremely successful in APL with a 100% complete remission rate and > 90% cure rate (4).