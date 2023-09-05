Рак шийки матки

Fertility-sparing surgery is an option in some patients who have early-stage cervical cancer (IA1 with LVSI, IA2, IB1, some cases of IB2) and who wish to preserve fertility.

Surgical treatment of cervical cancer does not include oophorectomy unless ovaries appear abnormal. In young patients having surgery, ovarian preservation is particular important to avoid premature menopause. Before pelvic radiation, ovaries may be moved outside the radiation field (oophoropexy) to avoid toxic exposure. Patients should be counseled about the benefit of preserving ovary function versus the risk of potential ovarian metastases. In a study of 3471 patients who had stage Ib through IIb cervical cancer treated with a radical hysterectomy, the cancer metastasized to the ovaries in 1.5% of patients (15). Ovarian metastasis was more common among patients with adenocarcinoma (5.31%) than among those with squamous cell carcinoma (0.79%).

Surgical options for uterine conservation include

Radical trachelectomy with nodal evaluation

Cervical conization

Radical trachelectomy is removal of the cervix, parametria immediately adjacent to the cervix, upper 2 cm of the vagina, and pelvic lymph nodes. The uterus is conserved and is reattached to the upper vagina, preserving the potential for fertility. Candidates for this procedure are patients with the following:

Histologic subtypes such as squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, or adenosquamous carcinoma (not neuroendocrine or small cell carcinoma or sarcoma)

Stage IA1/grade 2 or 3 with lymphovascular space invasion

Stage IA2

Stage IB1

Invasion of the upper cervix and lower uterine segment should be excluded by MRI before surgery. Rates of recurrence and death are similar to those after radical hysterectomy. If patients who have this procedure plan to have children, delivery must be cesarean. After a radical trachelectomy, fertility rates range from 50 to 70%, and the recurrence rate is about 5 to 10%.

Radical trachelectomy can be performed via vaginal surgery, laparotomy, laparoscopy, or robotic-assisted surgery. There has been concern about the safety of radical trachelectomy using minimally invasive approaches (laparoscopy or robotic-assisted surgery) compared with laparotomy. In one retrospective study of patients with early-stage cervical cancer (≤ 2 cm), laparotomy compared with minimally invasive approaches had comparable 4.5-year disease-free survival rates (16).

For patients with low-risk, early-stage cervical cancer, conization with pelvic nodal evaluation may be an alternative to radical trachelectomy. In a single-arm, prospective study, conservative surgery (cervical conization or simple hysterectomy with nodal evaluation) appeared to be safe and feasible in women with low-risk, early-stage cervical cancer; the 2-year recurrence rate was 3.5% (17). Studies to determine the optimal treatment for patients with early-stage cervical cancer are ongoing (eg, SHAPE trial) (18).

An ongoing prospective study (CONTESSA) is evaluating the role of neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by fertility-sparing surgery in patients who have tumors 2 to 4 cm and who wish to preserve fertility (19).