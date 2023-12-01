Базальноклітинна карцинома

Basal cell carcinoma is a superficial, slowly growing papule or nodule that derives from certain epidermal cells. Basal cell carcinomas arise from keratinocytes near the basal layer, which are sometimes called basaloid keratinocytes. Metastasis is rare, but local growth can be highly destructive. Diagnosis is by biopsy. Treatment depends on the tumor’s characteristics and may involve curettage and electrodesiccation, surgical excision, cryosurgery, topical chemotherapy, or, occasionally, radiation therapy or medications.

(See also Overview of Skin Cancer.)

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, with approximately 2 million new cases yearly in the United States (1). It is most common among people with light skin with a history of sun exposure and is very rare in people with dark skin.

Basal cell carcinomas are also associated with genetic syndromes and may arise in a nevus sebaceus (nevus sebaceous). Xeroderma pigmentosum represents an inherited defect in DNA repair that can result in nonmelanoma skin cancer and in melanoma. Basal cell nevus syndrome (Gorlin syndrome) is an autosomal dominant disorder that results in multiple basal cell carcinomas as well as in medulloblastomas, meningiomas, breast cancers, non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and ovarian cancers. Bazex syndrome is a rare genodermatosis that can result in the early onset of multiple basal cell carcinomas.

Невус сальних залоз Зображення DR P. MARAZZI / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. Asgari MM, Moffet HH, Ray GT, Quesenberry CP: Trends in Basal Cell Carcinoma Incidence and Identification of High-Risk Subgroups, 1998-2012. JAMA Dermatol 151(9):976-981, 2015. doi: 10.1001/jamadermatol.2015.1188

Symptoms and Signs of Basal Cell Carcinoma The clinical manifestations and biologic behavior of basal cell carcinomas are highly variable. Most commonly, the carcinoma begins as a shiny papule, enlarges slowly, and, after a few months or years, shows a shiny, pearly border with prominent engorged vessels (telangiectases) on the surface and a central dell or ulcer. Recurrent crusting or bleeding is not unusual. Commonly, the carcinomas may alternately crust and heal, which may unjustifiably decrease patient and physician concerns about the seriousness of the lesion. There are several types of basal cell carcinomas. The most common types are Nodular (approximately 60% of basal cell carcinomas): These types are small, shiny, firm, almost translucent to pink nodules with telangiectases, usually on the face or other sun-exposed areas. Ulceration and crusting are common.

Superficial (approximately 30%): These types are red or pink, marginated, thin papules or plaques, commonly on the trunk, that can be similar to psoriasis or localized dermatitis.

Morpheaform (5 to 10%): These types are flat, scarlike, indurated plaques that can be flesh-colored or light red and have vague borders.

Other: Other types are possible. Nodular and superficial basal cell carcinomas can produce pigment (sometimes called pigmented basal cell carcinomas). Прояви базально-клітинного раку Вузлова базальноклітинна карцинома This photo shows a superficial, slowly growing, ulcerated nodule. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma This lesion usually appears as a firm, pearly, dome-shaped nodule often displaying multiple telangiectatic vessels coursing over its borders. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Поверхнева базальноклітинна карцинома This photo shows a superficial basal cell carcinoma on the forehead of a patient. This lesion has penetrated only the epidermis. ... прочитати більше RICHARD USATINE MD / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Morpheaform Basal Cell Carcinoma This basal cell carcinoma appears as a flat, waxy, poorly demarcated plaque with prominent telangiectasia. © Springer Science+Business Media Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Pigmented basal cell carcinoma is rare. These lesions are sometimes misdiagnosed as pigmented nevi or malignant melanomas. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Базальноклітинна карцинома This photo shows an advanced basal cell carcinoma on the cheek of a patient. BSIP, GIRAND / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Вузлова базальноклітинна карцинома This photo shows a superficial, slowly growing, ulcerated nodule. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma This lesion usually appears as a firm, pearly, dome-shaped nodule often displaying multiple telangiectatic vessels coursing over its borders. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Поверхнева базальноклітинна карцинома This photo shows a superficial basal cell carcinoma on the forehead of a patient. This lesion has penetrated only the epidermis. ... прочитати більше RICHARD USATINE MD / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Morpheaform Basal Cell Carcinoma This basal cell carcinoma appears as a flat, waxy, poorly demarcated plaque with prominent telangiectasia. © Springer Science+Business Media Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Pigmented basal cell carcinoma is rare. These lesions are sometimes misdiagnosed as pigmented nevi or malignant melanomas. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Базальноклітинна карцинома This photo shows an advanced basal cell carcinoma on the cheek of a patient. BSIP, GIRAND / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Basal Cell Carcinoma Biopsy Diagnosis of basal cell carcinoma is by biopsy and histologic examination.

Treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma Usually with local methods Treatment of basal cell carcinoma should be done by a specialist. The clinical appearance, size, site, and histologic subtype determine choice of treatment—curettage and electrodesiccation, surgical excision, cryosurgery, topical chemotherapy (imiquimod or 5-fluorouracil) and photodynamic therapy, or, occasionally, radiation therapy. Recurrent or incompletely treated cancers, large cancers, cancers at high-risk or recurrence-prone sites (eg, head and neck), and morphea-like cancers with vague borders are often treated with Mohs microscopically controlled surgery, in which tissue borders are progressively excised until specimens are tumor-free (as determined by microscopic examination during surgery). If patients have metastatic or locally advanced disease and are not candidates for surgery or radiation therapy (eg, because lesions are large, recurrent, or metastatic), vismodegib or sonidegib may be given (1, 2). Both medications inhibit the hedgehog pathway, which is a pathway that affects response to radiation therapy and chemotherapy in some tumors and is abnormally mutated in most patients with basal cell carcinoma. Cemiplimab, a programmed death-receptor 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, is an option for patients who cannot tolerate hedgehog pathway inhibitors (3). Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування 1. Basset-Séguin N, Hauschild A, Kunstfeld R, et al: Vismodegib in patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma: Primary analysis of STEVIE, an international, open-label trial. Eur J Cancer 86:334-348, 2017. doi: 10.1016/j.ejca.2017.08.022 2. Lear JT, Migden MR, Lewis KD, et al: Long-term efficacy and safety of sonidegib in patients with locally advanced and metastatic basal cell carcinoma: 30-month analysis of the randomized phase 2 BOLT study. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol 32(3):372-381, 2018. doi: 10.1111/jdv.14542 3. Stratigos AJ, Sekulic A, Peris K, et al: Cemiplimab in locally advanced basal cell carcinoma after hedgehog inhibitor therapy: An open-label, multi-centre, single-arm, phase 2 trial. Lancet Oncol 22(6):848–857, 2021. doi: 10.1016/S1470-2045(21)00126-1

Prognosis for Basal Cell Carcinoma Basal cell carcinomas rarely metastasize but may invade healthy tissues. Rarely, patients die because the carcinoma invades or impinges on underlying vital structures or orifices (eg, eyes, ears, mouth, bone, dura mater). Almost 25% of patients with a history of basal cell carcinoma develop a new basal cell cancer within 5 years of the original carcinoma. Consequently, patients with a history of basal cell carcinoma should be seen annually for a skin examination.

Prevention of Basal Cell Carcinoma Because basal cell carcinoma is associated with ultraviolet (UV) exposure, a number of measures are recommended to limit exposure. Sun avoidance: Seeking shade, minimizing outdoor activities between 10 AM and 4 PM (when sun's rays are strongest), and avoiding sunbathing and the use of tanning beds

Use of protective clothing: Long-sleeved shirts, pants, and broad-brimmed hats

Use of sunscreen: At least sun protection factor (SPF) 30 with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, used as directed (ie, reapplied every 2 hours and after swimming or sweating); should not be used to prolong sun exposure