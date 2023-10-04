Рак простати

Most cancers today are found by screening with serum PSA levels (and sometimes DRE). Screening recommendations can vary, but screening is commonly done annually in men > 50 years old and is sometimes begun earlier for men at high risk (eg, those with a family history of prostate cancer, Black men). Screening is not usually recommended for men with a life expectancy < 10 to 15 years.

Abnormal findings are further investigated based on clinician and patient preferences. Multiparametric MRI can detect suspect lesions, and various urine and blood tests may help determine the need for prostate biopsy.

It is still not certain whether screening decreases morbidity; decreases in mortality appear likely (1), but the number needed to screen is high. It remains unclear if any gains resulting from screening outweigh the decreases in quality of life resulting from treatment of asymptomatic cancers. Screening is recommended by some professional organizations and discouraged by others. A pooled analysis of ERSPC (European Randomized Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer) and PLCO (Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian) trial data suggests that screening in both trials demonstrated a reduction in prostate cancer mortality when controlling for differences in screening intensity despite the high rate of contamination in the control arm of PLCO (2, 3). As a result, in 2017, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) reconsidered their 2012 recommendation against screening for prostate cancer (Level D) with a possible benefit (Level C) in men less than 70 years of age. Based on recent data (4), the decrease in prostate cancer-specific mortality associated with screening appears likely, but the number needed to screen is high.

The current USPSTF recommendation is that for men aged 55 to 69 years, the decision to undergo periodic prostate-specific antigen (PSA)–based screening for prostate cancer should be an individual one after discussing the potential benefits and harms of screening with a clinician (4). Most patients with newly diagnosed prostate cancers have a normal DRE, and serum PSA measurement is not ideal as a screening test. Although PSA is elevated in 25 to 92% of patients with prostate cancer (depending on tumor volume), it also is moderately elevated in 30 to 50% of patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (depending on prostate size and degree of obstruction), in some smokers, and for several weeks after prostatitis or prostate manipulation (catheter, cystoscopy, prostate biopsy). Rarely, other activities such as sexual activity or extreme bicycle riding falsely elevate PSA.

A level of ≥ 4 ng/mL (4 micrograms [mcg]/L) is often considered an indication for biopsy in men > 50 years old. Although very high levels are significant (suggesting extracapsular extension of the tumor or metastases) and likelihood of cancer increases with increasing PSA levels, there is no cut-off below which there is no risk.

In asymptomatic patients, positive predictive value for cancer is 67% for PSA > 10 ng/mL (10 mcg/L) and 25% for PSA 4 to 10 ng/mL (4 to 10 mcg/L); recent evidence indicates a 15% prevalence of cancer in men ≥ 55 years old with PSA < 4 ng/mL (4 mcg/L) and a 10% incidence with PSA between 0.6 and 1.0 ng/mL (0.6 and 1.0 mcg/L). However, cancer present in men with lower levels tends to be smaller and of lower grade, although high-grade cancer (Gleason score 7 to 10) can be present at any level of PSA; perhaps 15% of cancers manifesting with PSA < 4 ng/mL (4 mcg/L) are high grade. Although it appears that a cut-off of 4 ng/mL (4 mcg/L) will miss some potentially serious cancers, the cost and morbidity resulting from the increased number of biopsies necessary to find them are unclear.

The decision whether to biopsy may be helped by other PSA-related factors, even in the absence of a family history of prostate cancer. For example, the rate of change in PSA (PSA velocity) should be < 0.75 ng/mL/yr (0.75 mcg/L/yr; lower in younger patients). Biopsy is usually recommended for PSA velocities > 0.75 ng/mL/yr (0.75 mcg/L/yr). Similarly, PSA density (PSA relative to prostate volume) can help guide need for biopsy; biopsy should be considered if values are ≥ 0.15 (or sometimes ≥ 0.10 ng/mL).

Assays that determine the free-to-total PSA ratio and complex PSA are more tumor specific than standard total PSA measurements and may reduce the frequency of biopsies in patients without cancer. Prostate cancer is associated with less free PSA; no standard cut-off has been established, but generally, levels < 10 to 20% warrant biopsy. Other isoforms of PSA and new markers for prostate cancer are being studied. None of these other uses of PSA answers all of the concerns about possibly triggering too many biopsies. Many new tests (eg, urinary prostate cancer antigen 3 [PCA-3], Prostate Health Index, 4Kscore, urinary SelectMDX, and others) are available commercially and may be useful in screening decisions.

Clinicians should discuss the risks and benefits of PSA testing with patients. Some patients prefer to eradicate cancer at all costs—no matter how low the potential for progression and possible metastasis—and may prefer annual PSA testing. Others may value quality of life highly and can accept some uncertainty; they may prefer less frequent (or no) PSA testing.

Men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer should be offered germline testing and genetic counseling if they have intraductal histology, metastatic or high-grade localized prostate cancer, a strong family history of prostate cancer, or a known family history of BRCA1/2 mutations/Lynch syndrome/hereditary breast and ovarian cancer.