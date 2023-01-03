Простий хронічний лишай

Lichen simplex chronicus is thickened and leathery (lichenified) skin with variable scaling that arises secondary to repetitive scratching or rubbing.

Lichen simplex chronicus is not a primary process. Perceived pruritus in a specific area of skin (with or without underlying pathology) provokes rubbing and mechanical trauma, resulting in secondary lichenification and further pruritus.

Lichen simplex chronicus frequently occurs in people with anxiety disorders and nonspecific emotional stress. Patients with atopy or atopic dermatitis are particularly susceptible, given their predisposition to itch.

Lichen simplex chronicus of the scrotum or vulva is often caused by an itch signal initiated by sacral sensory neuron radiculopathy.