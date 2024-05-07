Інфекція вірусом імунодефіциту людини (ВІЛ)

Potential consequences of exposure to HIV have prompted the development of policies and procedures, particularly preventive treatment, to decrease risk of infection to health care workers.

Preventive treatment is indicated after

Penetrating injuries involving HIV-infected blood (usually needlesticks)

Heavy exposure of mucous membranes (eye or mouth) to infected body fluids such as semen, vaginal fluids, or other body fluids containing blood (eg, amniotic fluid)

Body fluids such as saliva, urine, tears, nasal secretions, vomitus, or sweat are not considered potentially infectious unless they are visibly bloody.

After initial exposure to blood, the exposed area is immediately cleaned with soap and water for skin exposures and with antiseptic for puncture wounds. If mucous membranes are exposed, the area is flushed with large amounts of water.

The following are documented:

Type of exposure

Time elapsed since exposure

Clinical information (including risk factors and serologic tests for HIV) about the source patient for the exposure and the person exposed

Type of exposure is defined by

Which body fluid was involved

Whether exposure involved a penetrating injury (eg, needlestick, cut with sharp object) and how deep the injury was

Whether the fluid had contact with nonintact skin (eg, abraded or chapped skin) or mucous membrane

Risk of infection is about 0.3% (1:300) after a typical percutaneous exposure and about 0.09% (1:1100) after mucous membrane exposure. These risks vary, reflecting the amount of HIV transferred to the person with the injury; the amount of HIV transferred is affected by multiple factors, including viral load of the source and type of needle (eg, hollow or solid). However, these factors are no longer taken into account in PEP recommendations.

The source is qualified by whether it is known or unknown. If the source is unknown (eg, a needle on the street or in a sharps disposal container), risk should be assessed based on the circumstances of the exposure (eg, whether the exposure occurred in an area where injection drug use is prevalent, whether a needle discarded in a drug-treatment facility was used). If the source is known but HIV status is not, the source is assessed for HIV risk factors, and prophylaxis is considered.

The goal is to start PEP as soon after exposure as possible if prophylaxis is warranted. CDC recommends providing PEP within 24 to 36 hours after exposure; a longer interval after exposure requires the advice of an expert.

Use of PEP is determined by risk of infection; guidelines recommend antiretroviral therapy with ≥ 3 antiretroviral medications given for 28 days (2). The medications should be carefully selected to minimize adverse effects and provide a convenient dosing schedule and thus encourage PEP completion. Preferred regimens include a combination of 2 nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) and an integrase inhibitor, either bictegravir-emtricitabine-tenofovir alafenamide or dolutegravir in combination with either tenofovir disoproxil fumarate-emtricitabine (TDF/FTC) or tenofovir alafenamide-emtricitabine (TAF/FTC). An alternative integrase-inhibitor-based regimen is raltegravir (400 mg twice daily) and either TDF/FTC or TAF/FTC administered once daily. In rare occasions where an integrase inhibitor-based regimen cannot be used, TDF/FTC or TAF/FTC can be combined with the boosted protease inhibitor darunavir. (For detailed recommendations, see The 2022 Recommendations of the International Antiviral Society—USA Panel: Antiretroviral Drugs for Treatment and Prevention of HIV Infection in Adults.)

If the source’s virus is known or suspected to be resistant to ≥ 1 drug, an expert in antiretroviral therapy and HIV transmission should be consulted. However, clinicians should not delay PEP pending expert consultation or drug susceptibility testing. Also, clinicians should provide immediate evaluation and face-to-face counseling and not delay follow-up care.

In patients who may become or are pregnant, first-line postexposure prophylaxis regimens are similar to those for nonpregnant patients, including TDF/FTC or TAF/FTC once daily plus either dolutegravir (50 mg once daily) or raltegravir (400 mg twice daily). Bictegravir-emtricitabine-tenofovir alafenamide is generally avoided in pregnant women and persons of childbearing potential who are not on effective contraception because there are limited data on its use during pregnancy (3).