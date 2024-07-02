Gliomas are primary tumors that originate in brain parenchyma. Symptoms are diverse and vary by location, manifesting as focal neurologic deficits, encephalopathy, or seizures. Diagnosis is based primarily on MRI, including both standard T1- and T2-weighted imaging, preferably with gadolinium enhancement, followed by biopsy with molecular profiling. Treatment involves surgical excision, radiation therapy, and, for some tumors, chemotherapy. Excision rarely cures.

(See also Overview of Intracranial Tumors.)

Gliomas include

Astrocytomas

Oligodendrogliomas

Glioblastoma multiforme

Ependymomas

Many gliomas infiltrate brain tissue diffusely and irregularly.

Astrocytomas are the most common gliomas (see also Astrocytomas in children). They are classified histologically and, in some cases, based on the presence of specific genetic markers, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) classification (1).

In ascending order of malignancy, astrocytomas are classified as

Grade I: Pilocytic astrocytomas and subependymal giant cell astrocytomas (most common in tuberous sclerosis)

Grade II: Low-grade astrocytomas, including pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma

Grade III: Anaplastic astrocytomas

Grade IV: Glioblastomas and diffuse midline gliomas

Pilocytic, other low-grade, or anaplastic astrocytomas tend to develop in younger patients. Anaplastic astrocytomas, in particular, can later evolve into glioblastomas (called secondary glioblastomas). Glioblastomas can also develop de novo (called primary glioblastomas), usually in middle-aged or older adults. Glioblastomas contain chromosomally heterogeneous cells. Both primary and secondary glioblastomas have distinct genetic characteristics, which can change as the tumors evolve. Secondary glioblastomas typically have mutations in the IDH1 or IDH2 genes.

Rarely, astrocytomas contain astrocytoma and oligodendroglioma cells. These tumors used to be designated oligoastrocytomas; however, that term is no longer used to refer to a single tumor type but rather to a mixed neoplasm.

Oligodendrogliomas (WHO grade II) are among the slowest-growing gliomas. They are most common in the forebrain, particularly the frontal lobes. Oligodendrogliomas are typically characterized by deletion of the p arm of chromosome 1 and the q arm of chromosome 19 (1p/19q codeletion). These deletions are diagnostic for oligodendroglial tumors, predict longer survival, and predict a better response to radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Like astrocytomas, oligodendrogliomas can evolve into more aggressive forms, such as anaplastic oligodendrogliomas (WHO grade III), which are managed accordingly.

Both astrocytomas and oligodendrogliomas may express mutations of the IDH1 or IDH2 genes that result in the abnormal production of 2-hydroxyglutarate; this metabolite can modify DNA methylation of normal neural and glial progenitor cells, causing them to produce neoplastic glioma cells. Patients with the IDH1/2 mutation tend to have a better prognosis than those with IDH1/2 wild-type tumors, partly because patients have a better response to alkylating chemotherapy such as temozolomide. Oligodendrogliomas tend to have the 1p/19q-codeletion and IDH1/2 mutation. Astrocytomas typically have the IDH1/2 mutation but not the 1p/19q codeletion; instead, they more typically express mutations or loss of the ATRX gene and mutations in pTP53 (2).

Diffuse midline gliomas are high-grade (WHO grade III to IV) astrocytic tumors that primarily affect children. These tumors include diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, which are aggressive and typically lethal tumors that infiltrate the brain stem with rostral extension into the hypothalamus and thalamus and that infiltrate the medulla and spinal cord inferiorly. Diffuse midline gliomas typically express the H3K27M mutation.

Children with neurofibromatosis type 1 are at an increased risk of developing diffuse midline gliomas.

Ependymomas occur primarily in children and young adults; they are uncommon after adolescence (see also Ependymomas in children). They are classified as

Grade I: Subependymoma

Grade II: Ependymoma

Grade III: Anaplastic ependymoma

Grade IV: Ependymoblastoma (which are rare and occur primarily in infants)

All ependymomas typically arise from the ventricular wall and hence may arise in the brain, brain stem, or spinal cord. As such, they are classified based on location: as supratentorial, posterior fossa, or spinal cord. Each of these categories includes 3 molecularly and histologically defined subsets, resulting in 9 types of phenotypically and molecularly distinct ependymomas, whose treatment and prognosis differ significantly from one another. Ependymomas of the fourth ventricle in particular can manifest with obstructive hydrocephalus and may therefore manifest earlier than other ependymomas (3).

Зображення гліом Олігодендрогліома низького ступеня This T2-FLAIR (fluid-attenuating inversion recovery) MRI scan shows a white signal, which may indicate a mass or edema. The left frontal signal is highly demarcated, suggesting a mass. Use of contrast does not enhance it. It is a low-grade (grade II) oligodendroglioma. ... прочитати більше Image courtesy of William R. Shapiro, MD. Анапластична астроцитома This T2-FLAIR MRI scan shows a white signal in the posterior temporal lobe. The signal is not enhanced by contrast. It is an anaplastic (grade III) astrocytoma. ... прочитати більше Image courtesy of William R. Shapiro, MD. Гліобластома The T2-FLAIR MRI scan (top) shows a large, bilateral white (hyperdensity) signal around a glioblastoma, which is the highest grade and most malignant astrocytoma. This particular glioblastoma is called a butterfly glioma because the white signal around the tumor forms the wings of the butterfly; it is caused by cerebral edema. On the T1-weighted scan (bottom), contrast outlines the edge of the tumor (ring enhancement). The edema appears as a darkened area (hypointensity) on T1. ... прочитати більше Images courtesy of William R. Shapiro, MD.

Довідкові матеріали загального характеру 1. Louis DN, Perry A, Reifenberger G, et al: The 2021 World Health Organization classification of tumors of the central nervous system: A summary. Neuro Oncol 23 (8):1231–1251, 2021. doi: 10.1093/neuonc/noab106 2. Reifenberger G, Wirsing H, Knobbe-Thomsen CB, Weller M: Advances in the molecular genetics of gliomas - implications for classification and therapy. Nat Rev Clin Oncol 14 (7):434-452 2017. doi: 10.1038/nrclinonc.2016.204 3. Pajtler K, Mack S, Ramaswamy V, et al: The current consensus on the clinical management of intracranial ependymoma and its distinct molecular variants. Neuropathologica 133:5–12, 2017. doi: 10.1007/s00401-016-1643-0

Diagnosis of Gliomas T1- and T2-weighted MRI

Biopsy Diagnosis of gliomas is based primarily on MRI, including both standard T1- and T2-weighted imaging, preferably with gadolinium enhancement, followed by biopsy with histopathology and molecular profiling. Histopathology includes classical pathologic analysis of cellular morphology, immunohistochemical stains (eg, for IDH1/2 mutations), and in situ hybridization (eg, for EGFR mutations). Selected oncogene panels, targeted or whole-exome sequencing, RNA sequencing, and/or methylguanine-DNA methyl-transferase (MGMT) methylation analysis may be done. Methylation of the MGMT gene promoter is a prognostic factor in patients with glioblastoma multiforme; it predicts a good response to postoperative temozolamide and increased survival (1). Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Stupp R, Taillibert S, Kanner A, et al: Effect of tumor-treating fields plus maintenance temozolomide vs maintenance temozolomide alone on survival in patients with glioblastoma: A randomized clinical trial. JAMA 318 (23):2306–2316, 2017. doi: 10.1001/jama.2017.18718