Еозинофільний езофагіт

(See also the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and the Joint Task Force on Allergy-Immunology Practice Parameters' (JTF) 2020 clinical guidelines for the management of eosinophilic esophagitis.)

In adults, medical options include proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), topical corticosteroids, and the biologic dupilumab.

In children, PPIs are typically used if dietary changes are ineffective. PPIs are thought to work via the eotaxin-3 pathway.

If PPI therapy fails, topical corticosteroids are often given to treat eosinophilic esophagitis. Patients may use a multi-dose inhaler of fluticasone; they puff the medication into their mouth without inhaling and then swallow it. Alternatively, budesonide 1 to 2 mg oral viscus slurry can be taken 30 minutes after breakfast and 30 minutes after dinner. Fluticasone or budesonide is given for at least 8 weeks to determine efficacy. If the patient achieves remission with either of these therapies, they are often continued indefinitely. Maintenance doses of these medications are not well established.

Dupilumab is a biologic given by subcutaneous injection to patients ≥ 1 year of age who weigh at least 15 kg (33 lb). It is a human monoclonal antibody that is an interleukin (IL)-4 receptor alpha antagonist and inhibits IL-4 and IL-13 signaling. A phase 3 clinical trial showed patients with eosinophilic esophagitis who received weekly injections of dupilumab had improved histologic outcomes and symptoms (1).

Elimination diets can be effective for some patients in the management of eosinophilic esophagitis (2). The elemental diet may be successful in both adults and children but is often not practical in adults.

Patients who have significant strictures may need careful esophageal dilation using a balloon or bougie; multiple, careful, progressive dilations are done to help prevent esophageal perforation.

Injection and infusion therapies that target the eosinophil pathway in the body are being studied for eosinophilic esophagitis.

