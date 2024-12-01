Гігантоклітинний артеріїт

Corticosteroids

Treatment should be started as soon as giant cell arteritis is suspected. Even if biopsy is delayed for up to 2 weeks, the pathology should still be evident.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Corticosteroids are the cornerstone of treatment. Corticosteroids rapidly reduce symptoms and prevent vision loss in most patients. The optimal initial dose, tapering schedule, and total length of treatment are debated. For most patients, an initial dose of prednisone 40 to 60 mg orally once a day (or equivalent) for 4 weeks, followed by gradual tapering, is effective (1, 2).

If patients have visual disturbances, an initial dose of IV methylprednisolone 500 to 1000 mg once a day for 3 to 5 days should be tried in an attempt to prevent further decline in vision, particularly in the contralateral eye. Preserving vision probably depends more on how rapidly corticosteroid therapy is initiated rather than the dose. Optic nerve infarction, once started, cannot be reversed regardless of corticosteroid dose.

If symptoms resolve after several weeks on monotherapy with prednisone, it can be tapered gradually, decreasing from ~60 mg/day, based on the patient’s response, by 5 to 10 mg a day every week to 40 mg a day, by 2.5 to 5 mg a day every week to 10 to 20 mg a day, then further tapering until it is discontinued. ESR alone should not be used to evaluate patient response (and disease activity). For example, in older patients, other factors, such as monoclonal gammopathies, can elevate ESR. Clinical symptoms must also be used. C-reactive protein can sometimes be more helpful than ESR.

Most patients require at least 2 years of treatment with corticosteroids. Long-term use of corticosteroids can have significant adverse effects and thus should be limited if possible. More than one-half of patients taking corticosteroids have drug-related complications.

Tocilizumab, an interleukin (IL)-6 receptor antagonist, should be considered when treatment with corticosteroids is initiated, which allows for an accelerated corticosteroid tapering regimen. Tocilizumab has been shown to reduce exposure to corticosteroids (3, 4) . Patients treated with corticosteroids plus tocilizumab also have higher rates of sustained remission once corticosteroids are discontinued (3, 4, 5). However, the optimal duration of therapy with tocilizumab has not been determined (6, 7), and the medication should be given with caution to patients with a history of diverticulitis because of the risk of diverticular perforation.

Low-dose methotrexate has been suggested as an alternative to tocilizumab when a steroid-sparing agent is required and tocilizumab is contraindicated. However, the data to support the efficacy are limited (8). Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors such as infliximab have not been shown to be effective, and may have potential harms (9).

Older patients taking prednisone long term should be given an antiresorptive medication to increase bone mass and prevent osteoporosis.

Low-dose aspirin (81 to 100 mg orally once a day) may help prevent ischemic events and should be considered for patients who have critical or flow-limiting involvement of the vertebral or carotid arteries.