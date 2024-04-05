Lumbosacral spine and sacroiliac joint radiography

Blood tests (erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein, human leukocyte antigen B27 [HLA-B27], and complete blood count) or explicit clinical criteria (Assessment of SpondyloArthritis international Society criteria)

Pelvic/spine MRI in select patients

Ankylosing spondylitis should be suspected in patients, particularly young men, with nocturnal back pain plus prolonged morning stiffness and kyphosis, diminished chest expansion, Achilles or patellar tendinitis, or unexplained anterior uveitis. A first-degree relative with ankylosing spondylitis should raise suspicion.

Ankylosing Spondylitis (Sacroiliitis) Зображення ST. BARTHOLOMEW'S HOSPITAL, LONDON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Patients should generally be tested with erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein, and complete blood count. Rheumatoid factor (RF), anti-anticyclic citrullinated peptide [CCP] antibodies, and antinuclear antibodies are needed only if peripheral arthritis suggests other diagnoses. The HLA-B27 allele is present in 90% of White patients with ankylosing spondylitis, but it is also present in up to 10% of the general population depending on ethnicity (1). No laboratory test is diagnostic, but results can increase suspicion for the disorder or rule out other disorders that can simulate ankylosing spondylitis. If, after these tests, ankylosing spondylitis is still suspected, patients should undergo radiography or MRI of the lumbosacral spine and sacroiliac joints; demonstration of sacroiliitis on radiograph strongly supports the diagnosis.

Some patients should undergo pelvic MRI to look for sacroiliitis that is not seen on radiographs. In these patients, MRI shows osteitis or early erosions.

Анкілозуючий спондиліт Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Although there are several existing diagnostic criteria for patients with suspected ankylosing spondylitis, the Assessment of SpondyloArthritis international Society (ASAS) criteria (2, 3, 4) are most often applied. They are useful in diagnosing patients earlier in the disease process, particularly those without spondyloarthritis on imaging. The ASAS criteria for axial spondyloarthritis are applied to patients who have had back pain for > 3 months and who are < 45 years of age at onset.

Diagnosis can be done using ASAS imaging or clinical criteria. To fulfill the imaging criteria, patients must have radiographic or MRI evidence of sacroiliitis plus at least 1 spondyloarthritis feature. To fulfill the clinical criteria, patients must have HLA-B27 plus at least 2 separate spondyloarthritis features. ASAS spondyloarthritis features include the following:

Dactylitis

Enthesitis of the heel

Family history of spondyloarthritis

History of inflammatory back pain

Arthritis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory bowel disease

Presence of HLA-B27

Uveitis

Elevated C-reactive protein

Good response to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Historical features that distinguish inflammatory back pain from noninflammatory back pain include onset at ≤ 40 years, gradual onset, morning stiffness, improvement with activity, and duration of symptoms ≥ 3 months before seeking medical attention.

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate and other acute-phase reactants (eg, C-reactive protein) are inconsistently elevated in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis. Tests for RF and antinuclear antibodies are negative. The HLA-B27 genetic marker is minimally helpful because positive and negative predictive values are low.

The earliest abnormalities on radiographs are pseudo-widening caused by subchondral erosions, followed by sclerosis or later narrowing and eventually fusion in the sacroiliac joints. Changes are symmetric. Early changes in the spine are upper lumbar vertebral squaring with sclerosis at the corners (shiny corner sign), spotty ligamentous calcification, and 1 or 2 evolving syndesmophytes. Late changes result in a “bamboo spine” appearance, resulting from prominent syndesmophytes, diffuse paraspinal ligamentous calcification, and osteoporosis; these changes develop in some patients on average over 10 years.

Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bamboo Spine) Зображення ZEPHYR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Хребет у вигляді бамбукової палиці при анкілозуючому спондиліті Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Asim Khan M: Atlas of Rheumatology. Edited by G Hunder. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2005.

Changes typical of ankylosing spondylitis may not become visible on radiographs for years. MRI shows changes earlier, but there is no consensus regarding its role in routine diagnosis given the lack of prospective, validated data in regard to its diagnostic utility. Pelvic MRI should be done if the index of suspicion of spondyloarthritis is high or if there is a need to rule out other causes of the patient's symptoms. MRI shows early inflammatory changes, bone marrow edema on T2-weighted images with fatty changes, and subtle structural abnormalities. Lastly, routine monitoring of radiographic changes with serial spine radiographs is not recommended.