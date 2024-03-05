Лімфома Ходжкіна

Lymph node biopsy

FDG-PET/CT of chest, abdomen, and pelvis for staging

MRI if neurologic symptoms are present

Hodgkin lymphoma is usually suspected in patients with painless lymphadenopathy or mediastinal adenopathy detected on physical examination or routine chest x-ray (1).

Similar lymphadenopathy can result from viral infections such as infectious mononucleosis (EBV) or cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, toxoplasmosis, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, or leukemia. Similar findings on chest radiograph can result from lung cancer, sarcoidosis, or tuberculosis.

Evaluation of a mediastinal mass is discussed elsewhere.

Chest radiograph or physical examination abnormalities should be confirmed with CT or positron emission tomography (PET) scan of the chest in order to choose the most efficient biopsy procedure. If only mediastinal nodes are enlarged, mediastinoscopy, video-assisted thoracoscopy (VATS), or a Chamberlain procedure (a limited left anterior thoracostomy allowing biopsy of mediastinal lymph nodes inaccessible by cervical mediastinoscopy) may be indicated. CT-guided core needle biopsy may also be considered; fine-needle aspiration is often inadequate for the diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma.

Biopsy reveals Reed-Sternberg cells (large, binucleated cells) in a characteristically heterogeneous cellular infiltrate, consisting of histiocytes, lymphocytes, monocytes, plasma cells, and eosinophils. Classic Hodgkin lymphoma has 4 histopathologic subtypes (2) (see table Histopathologic Subtypes of Hodgkin Lymphoma):

Nodular sclerosis: Dense fibrous tissue surrounding nodules of Hodgkin tissue

Mixed cellularity: A moderate number of Reed-Sternberg cells with a mixed background infiltrate

Lymphocyte-rich: Few Reed-Sternberg cells but many B cells

Lymphocyte-depleted: Numerous Reed-Sternberg cells plus extensive fibrosis

Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma has been reclassified as a non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma by the International Consensus Classification and is called nodular lymphocyte predominant B-cell lymphoma (3).

Complete blood count (CBC) with differential, erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), and kidney function and liver tests are generally done. Test results may be abnormal but are nondiagnostic.

CBC may show a slight polymorphonuclear leukocytosis. Lymphocytopenia may occur early and is an adverse prognostic factor. Eosinophilia is common, and thrombocytosis also may be present. Anemia, often microcytic, usually develops with advanced disease. In advanced anemia, defective iron reutilization is characterized by a low serum iron level, low iron-binding capacity, an elevated serum ferritin level, and an increased bone marrow iron level. Pancytopenia is occasionally caused by bone marrow invasion, more commonly in the lymphocyte-depleted subtype.

Elevated serum alkaline phosphatase levels may be present, but elevations do not always indicate bone marrow or liver involvement. Increases in leukocyte alkaline phosphatase, serum haptoglobin, and other acute-phase reactants usually reflect the presence of inflammatory cytokines due to active Hodgkin lymphoma. These substances are measured and tests are sometimes done to evaluate nonspecific symptoms, and results can suggest Hodgkin lymphoma; they are not done on all lymphoma patients. Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), an indirect marker of inflammation, is commonly ordered and elevation predicts a less favorable outcome.

Hypersplenism may occur in patients with marked splenomegaly.

A combined fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG)-PET/CT scan of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis is the imaging study of choice for staging Hodgkin lymphoma (see below). Bone lesions are detected more commonly with the use of FDG-PET imaging. If combined FDG-PET/CT is not available, a contrast-enhanced CT scan of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis is done.

A bone marrow biopsy is usually only done if a PET/CT scan is not obtained and if the findings might alter management.

Other tests are done depending on findings (eg, MRI for symptoms of cord compression). Other recommended tests include the cardiac ejection fraction if the use of anthracyclines is anticipated and pulmonary function tests if the use of bleomycin is being considered.

Стадіювання After diagnosis, stage is determined to guide therapy. The commonly used Lugano staging system (see table Lugano Staging of Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas) incorporates Symptoms

Physical examination findings

Results of imaging tests, including CT of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis, and functional imaging with FDG-PET

