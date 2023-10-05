Хронічний лімфолейкоз (ХЛЛ)

The intent of initial therapy is to

Relieve symptoms

Induce durable remissions

Prolong survival

Patients are observed until symptoms develop at which point treatment consists of a targeted therapy in combination with a monoclonal antibody directed against B cells.

Studies have suggested that targeted therapy is as efficacious if not superior to upfront chemoimmunotherapy for most patients. Selection of initial therapy depends on patient characteristics, disease-specific features such as presence of del(17p), and the overarching goals of therapy.

Previously, purine analogs (eg, fludarabine) as well as alkylating agents (eg, bendamustine, chlorambucil, cyclophosphamide) have been used in combination with the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, rituximab. The combination of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (FCR) was the prior standard of care for upfront treatment in most medically fit patients. In the past, older untreated patients were offered bendamustine and rituximab as this regimen was easier to tolerate (1). The landmark E1912 study examined the efficacy of treatment with FCR versus the novel combination of ibrutinib, an oral inhibitor of Bruton tyrosine kinase (Btk) and rituximab in patients < 70 years of age with previously untreated CLL. The results demonstrated superior progression-free and overall survival in patients who received ibrutinib plus rituximab as compared to standard chemoimmunotherapy (2).

More recent trials in treatment-naive patients suggest that the combination of acalabrutinib, a second-generation oral Btk inhibitor and obinutuzumab, a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody against CD20, is as efficacious and potentially better tolerated than conventional chemoimmunotherapy (3). Given the advent of targeted therapy for use in upfront treatment of CLL, several studies have examined a "time limited" approach to treatment. The oral Bcl2 inhibitor venetoclax (an oral inhibitor of Bcl-2) has been used in combination with obinutuzumab to effectively treat patients for a fixed duration of 12 months (4). More research is needed regarding use of monitoring minimal residual disease (MRD) in CLL and how MRD changes may guide treatment resumption.