Нирково-клітинна карцинома

CT with contrast or MRI

Нирковоклітинна карцинома (КТ із контрастуванням) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Most often, a renal mass is detected incidentally during abdominal or spinal imaging (eg, CT, ultrasonography, MRI) done for other reasons. Otherwise, diagnosis is suggested by clinical findings and confirmed by abdominal CT before and after injection of a radiocontrast agent or by MRI. (See Genitourinary Imaging Tests.) A renal mass that is enhanced by radiocontrast strongly suggests renal cell carcinoma (RCC). CT and MRI also provide information about local extension and nodal and venous involvement. MRI provides further information about extension into the renal vein and vena cava and has replaced inferior vena cavography. Ultrasonography and intravenous urography may show a mass but provide less information about the characteristics of the mass and extent of disease than do CT or MRI.

Often, nonmalignant and malignant masses can be distinguished radiographically, but sometimes biopsy or surgery is needed for confirmation. Needle biopsy does not have sufficient sensitivity when findings are equivocal; it is recommended only when the diagnosis would impact treatment choice, such as when there is an infiltrative pattern instead of a discrete mass, when the renal mass may be a metastasis from another known cancer, or sometimes to confirm a diagnosis before chemotherapy or systemic therapy for metastatic renal masses.

Three-dimensional CT, CT angiography, or magnetic resonance angiography is used before surgery, particularly before nephron-sparing surgery, to define the nature of RCC, to more accurately determine the number of renal arteries present, and to delineate the vascular pattern. (See Genitourinary Imaging Tests.) These imaging techniques have replaced aortography and selective renal artery angiography.

A chest x-ray and liver tests are essential. If chest x-ray is abnormal, chest CT is done. If alkaline phosphatase is elevated, bone scanning is needed. Serum electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, and calcium are measured. BUN and creatinine are unaffected unless both kidneys are diseased.

Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) PET/CT is not routinely done in most primary RCCs, but it may be beneficial for preoperative staging in high-risk tumors and in response to systemic therapies in metastatic disease. A new PET imaging agent, zirconium-89 (89Zr)-deferoxamine (DFO)-girentuximab, may identify clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) with high sensitivity and specificity (1).

КТ нирки з контрастуванням (кортикомедулярна та нефрогенна фази) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Стадіювання Information from the evaluation makes preliminary staging possible. The TNM (tumor, node, metastasis) system has been refined to be precise (see tables AJCC/TNM Staging of Renal Cell Carcinoma and TNM Definitions for Renal Cell Carcinoma). At diagnosis, RCC is localized in 45%, locally invasive in about 33%, and spread to distant organs in 25% of patients. Таблиця AJCC/TNM* Стадії клітинної карциноми нирки* Таблиця Таблиця Визначення TNM для клітинної карциноми нирки* Таблиця