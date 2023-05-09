Дисліпідемія

For all individuals, the prevention of ASCVD requires an emphasis on a heart-healthy lifestyle, particularly diet and exercise. Other options to lower LDL-C in all age groups include medications, dietary supplements, and procedural interventions. Many of these options are also effective for treating other lipid abnormalities.

Dietary changes help to maintain ideal body weight and provide other benefits. These changes include

Decreasing intake of saturated fats and cholesterol

Increasing the proportion of dietary fiber and complex carbohydrates

Referral to a dietitian is often useful.

Exercise lowers LDL-C in some people and also helps maintain ideal body weight.

Dietary changes and exercise should be used whenever feasible, but American Heart Association (AHA)/American College of Cardiology (ACC) guidelines recommend also using drug therapy for certain groups of patients after discussion of the risks and benefits of statin therapy (1).

For drug therapy in adults, the AHA/ACC Guidelines recommend treatment with a statin for 4 groups of patients, comprised of those with any of the following:

Clinical ASCVD

LDL-C ≥ 190 mg/dL (≥ 4.9 mmol/L)

Age 40 to 75 years, with diabetes and LDL-C 70 to 189 mg/dL (1.8 to 4.9 mmol/L)

Age 40 to 75 years, with LDL-C 70 to 189 mg/dL (1.8 to 4.9 mmol/L), and an estimated 10-year risk of ASCVD ≥ 7.5%

Risk of ASCVD is estimated using the pooled cohort risk assessment equations. This risk calculator is based on sex, age, race, total and HDL-C, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, diabetes and smoking status, and use of antihypertensives or statins.

Increased lifetime risk (identified using the AHA/ACC risk calculator) is relevant because 10-year risk may be low in younger patients, in whom longer-term risk should be taken into account.

When considering whether to give a statin, clinicians may also take into account other factors, including

LDL-C ≥ 160 mg/dL (4.1 mmol/L)

Family history of premature ASCVD (ie, age of onset < 55 years in a male first-degree relative, or < 65 years in a female first-degree relative)

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein ≥ 2 mg/L (≥ 19 nmol/L)

Coronary artery calcium score ≥ 300 Agatston units (or ≥ 75th percentile for the patient's demographic)

Ankle-brachial index < 0.9

Increased lifetime risk

Statins are the treatment of choice for LDL-C reduction because evidence has demonstrated that they reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality (2). Other classes of lipid-lowering drugs are not the first choice for treating elevated LDL-C because they have not demonstrated equivalent efficacy for decreasing ASCVD.

Statins inhibit hydroxymethylglutaryl CoA reductase, a key enzyme in cholesterol synthesis, leading to up-regulation of LDL receptors and increased LDL clearance. They reduce LDL-C by up to 60% and produce small increases in HDL-C and modest decreases in TGs. Statins also appear to decrease intra-arterial inflammation, systemic inflammation, or both by stimulating production of endothelial nitric oxide and may have other beneficial effects.

Statin therapy is classified as high-, moderate-, or low-intensity and is given based on treatment group and age (see table Statins for ASCVD Prevention). The choice of statin depends on the patient's co-morbidities, other drugs, risk factors for adverse events, statin intolerance, cost, and patient preference.

Adverse effects with statins are uncommon but include liver enzyme elevations and myositis or rhabdomyolysis. Liver enzyme elevations are uncommon, and serious liver toxicity is extremely rare. Symptoms or severe adverse effects involving muscle occur in up to 10% of patients taking statins and may be dose-dependent. Muscle symptoms can occur without muscle enzyme (eg, creatine kinase) elevation. Adverse effects are more common among older patients, patients with several disorders, and patients taking several drugs. In some patients, changing from one statin to another or lowering the dose (after temporarily discontinuing the drug) relieves the problem. Muscle toxicity seems to be most common when some of the statins are used with drugs that inhibit cytochrome P3A4 (eg, macrolide antibiotics, azole antifungals, cyclosporine) and with fibrates, especially gemfibrozil. Statins are contraindicated during pregnancy and lactation.

In patients with ASCVD, risk reduction increases with decreasing LDL-C levels. Thus, initial treatment is a statin at maximally tolerated dose with the goal of lowering LDL-C by > 50% (high-intensity therapy). For very high-risk patients with ASCVD (eg, those with a recent myocardial infarction or unstable angina or with high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes), a LDL-C level > 70 mg/dL (> 1.2 mmol/L) despite maximal statin therapy should prompt the addition of ezetimibe or a PCSK9 inhibitor (eg, evolocumab, alirocumab). These therapies have been proven to reduce major adverse cardiovascular events in conjunction with statin therapy in large clinical outcome trials (3, 4).

Non-statin medications also have a place in lowering LDL-C (see table Non-Statin Lipid–Lowering Drugs). The 2022 ACC Expert Consensus Decision Pathway on the Role of Nonstatin Therapies provides guidance to clinicians on the role of non-statin therapy in both primary and secondary prevention of ASCVD (5). Statins are generally first-line medications, but in patients with statin intolerance, or those who are not able to achieve target LDL-C levels despite statin use, non-statin medications are used.

Таблиця Статини для профілактики АССЗ Таблиця

Таблиця Ліпідознижувальні препарати, що не належать до статинів* Таблиця

The adenosine triphosphate citrate lyase inhibitor, bempedoic acid impairs cholesterol synthesis in the liver and increases LDL receptors. It lowers LDL-C by 15 to 17% (6, 7). Bempedoic acid is especially useful in patients with statin-associated muscle adverse effects because it does not cause muscle pain or weakness. It can be used as monotherapy or as an add-on to other lipid-lowering therapy. Risks include hyperuricemia and tendon rupture.

Bile acid sequestrants (cholestyramine, colestipol, colesevelam) block intestinal bile acid reabsorption, forcing up-regulation of hepatic LDL receptors to recruit circulating cholesterol for bile synthesis. They have been shown to reduce cardiovascular mortality. Bile acid sequestrants are usually used with statins or with nicotinic acid to augment LDL-C reduction. They are the drugs of choice for women who are or are planning to become pregnant. Statins are contraindicated in pregnancy because they maybe teratogenic due to the interruption of cholesterol synthesis, which is essential in fetal development. Bile acid sequestrants are safe, but their use is limited by adverse effects of bloating, nausea, cramping, and constipation. They may also increase TGs, so their use is contraindicated in patients with hypertriglyceridemia. Cholestyramine, colestipol, and colesevelam (but to a lesser degree), interfere with absorption of other drugs—notably thiazides, beta-blockers, warfarin, digoxin, and thyroxine—an effect that can be decreased by administration at least 4 hours before or 1 hour after other drugs. Bile acid sequestrants should be given with meals to increase their efficacy.

The cholesterol absorption inhibitor ezetimibe inhibits intestinal absorption of cholesterol and phytosterol. Ezetimibe usually lowers LDL-C by 15 to 20% and causes small increases in HDL-C and a mild decrease in triglycerides. Ezetimibe can be used as monotherapy in patients intolerant to statins or added to statins for patients taking maximum statin doses with persistent LDL-C elevation. Adverse effects are infrequent.

PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies (alirocumab, evolocumab) are available as subcutaneous injections given once or twice per month. These drugs keep PCSK9 from attaching to LDL receptors, leading to improved function of these receptors. LDL-C is lowered by 40 to 70%. Cardiovascular outcomes trials with evolocumab and alirocumab showed a decrease in cardiovascular events in patients with prior atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (3).

SiRNA targeting PCSK9 is given as a subcutaneous injection every 6 months. Inclisiran inhibits PCSK9 production in the liver, thereby prolonging activity of LDL receptors and lowering LDL-C levels. Although LDL-C is lowered, cardiovascular outcome trials with inclisiran are ongoing. Inclisiran can be used as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for patients with ASCVD or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Dietary supplements that lower LDL-C levels include fiber supplements and commercially available margarines and other products containing plant sterols (sitosterol, campesterol) or stanols. Fiber supplements decrease cholesterol levels in multiple ways, including decreased absorption and increased excretion. Oat-based fiber supplements can decrease total cholesterol by up to 18%. Plant sterols and stanols decrease cholesterol absorption by displacing cholesterol from intestinal micelles and can reduce LDL-C by up to 10% without affecting HDL-C or TGs.

Cholesterylester transfer protein inhibitors are a class of drugs that are under investigation and that may simultaneously raise HDL-C and lower LDL-C. Cholesterylester transfer protein (CETP) is a plasma glycoprotein produced in the liver and adipose tissue that circulates in the blood bound primarily to HDL, which mediates the transfer of cholesteryl esters from HDL to ApoB containing particles.

Лікарські препарати для лікування гомозиготної сімейної гіперхолестеринемії Medications for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia include PCSK9 inhibitors, lomitapide, and evinacumab. Lomitapide is an inhibitor of microsomal triglyceride transfer protein that interferes with the secretion of TG-rich lipoproteins in the liver and intestine. Dose is begun low and gradually titrated up about every 2 weeks. Patients must follow a diet with less than 20% of calories from fat. Lomitapide can cause gastrointestinal adverse effects (eg, diarrhea, increased hepatic fat, elevated liver enzymes). Evinacumab is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody that binds to and inhibits angiopoietin-like protein 3, an inhibitor of LPL and endothelial lipase. It can decrease LDL-C (by 47%), TG, and HDL-C. Evinacumab is given by intravenous infusion once monthly. It can cause gout, influenza-like illness, and infusion reactions.