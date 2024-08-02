Вроджений і набутий дефіцит інгібітора С1

For acute attacks, C1 inhibitor, ecallantide, icatibant

For acute attacks, the following are considered first-line treatment:

Purified plasma-derived human C1 inhibitor

Recombinant C1 inhibitor obtained from the milk of transgenic rabbits

C1 inhibitor obtained from human plasma

Ecallantide (a recombinant protein that acts as a reversible inhibitor of kallikrein)

Icatibant (a synthetic decapeptide that acts as a reversible competitive antagonist of the bradykinin type 2 receptor)

Recombinant C1 inhibitor has similar protease inhibitory activity but a shorter half-life than plasma-derived C1 inhibitor (1).

If none of these medications is available, fresh frozen plasma or, in the European Union, tranexamic acid has been used.

If the airways are affected, securing an airway is the highest priority. Epinephrine may provide transient benefit in acute attacks when airways are involved. However, the benefit may not be sufficient or may be temporary; then endotracheal intubation may be necessary. Corticosteroids and antihistamines are not effective.

Analgesics, antiemetics, and fluid replacement can be used to relieve symptoms.

Treatment of patients with hereditary C1 inhibitor deficiency focuses on 4 core principles (2):

Availability of effective on-demand acute therapy for all patients

Early treatment to prevent attack progression

Treatment of attacks regardless of the site of swelling

Incorporation of long-term prophylaxis based on highly individualized decision-making reflecting a physician-patient partnership

Based on these principles, all patients with confirmed hereditary angioedema should have access to at least 2 standard doses of an on-demand medication for treatment of acute attacks (2).