Спадкові кріопірино-асоційовані періодичні синдроми (кріопіринопатії)

The hereditary cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes are a group of autosomal dominant autoinflammatory conditions characterized by recurrent episodes of fever and inflammatory symptoms; they include familial cold autoinflammatory syndrome, Muckle-Wells syndrome, and neonatal-onset multisystem autoinflammatory disease. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment is with interleukin-1 inhibitors.

Hereditary cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) represent a spectrum of clinically overlapping autoinflammatory diseases.

They are due to

Mutations in the NLRP3 gene encoding the protein cryopyrin, which mediates inflammation and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1 beta) processing

Cryopyrin activity is augmented, triggering increased release of IL-1 beta from the NLRP3 inflammasome; the result is inflammation and fever.

Familial cold autoinflammatory syndrome (FCAS) typically causes a cold-induced urticarial rash accompanied by fever, conjunctivitis, and sometimes arthralgias. The condition often appears in the first year of life.

Muckle-Wells syndrome (MWS) causes intermittent fevers, urticarial rash, joint pain, and progressive sensorineural hearing loss; 25% of patients develop renal amyloidosis.

Neonatal-onset multisystem autoinflammatory disease (NOMID) tends to cause joint and limb deformities, facial deformities, chronic aseptic meningitis, cerebral atrophy, uveitis, papillary edema, delayed development, and amyloidosis, in addition to fever and a migratory urticarial rash. As many as 20% of patients die by age 20 if untreated.

Аутозапальні періодичні гарячкові розлади

Diagnosis of Hereditary CAPS Clinical criteria Proposed diagnostic criteria for CAPS include increased markers of inflammation and at least 2 of the following (1) : Urticaria-like rash

Episodes triggered by cold and/or stress

Sensorineural hearing loss

Musculoskeletal symptoms, including arthralgias, arthritis, and myalgias

Chronic aseptic meningitis

Skeletal abnormalities, including epiphyseal overgrowth and frontal bossing These criteria have a sensitivity of 81% and specificity of 94% (1). The European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR)/American College of Rheumatology (ACR) also have outlined diagnostic considerations for CAPS (2). Although early age of onset makes the diagnosis of CAPS more likely, CAPS should also be considered in people with a late age of onset because of the disease's rarity (such that it is often not considered), mild phenotypes (which can escape recognition in early life), and somatic mutations (no family history) (3). Довідкові матеріали щодо діагностики 1. Kuemmerle-Deschner JB, Ozen S, Tyrrell PN, et al: Diagnostic criteria for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS). Ann Rheum Dis 76(6):942-947, 2017. doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-209686 2. Romano M, Arici ZS, Piskin D, et al: The 2021 EULAR/American College of Rheumatology points to consider for diagnosis, management and monitoring of the interleukin-1 mediated autoinflammatory diseases: cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, tumour necrosis factor receptor-associated periodic syndrome, mevalonate kinase deficiency, and deficiency of the interleukin-1 receptor antagonist. Ann Rheum Dis 81(7):907-921, 2022. doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2021-221801 3. Welzel T, Kuemmerle-Deschner JB: Diagnosis and management of the cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS): What do we know today? J Clin Med 10(1):128, 2021. doi: 10.3390/jcm10010128

Treatment of Hereditary CAPS IL-1 inhibitors Cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes are treated with an IL-1 inhibitor (anakinra once a day, rilonacept once a week, or canakinumab every 8 weeks, or every 4 weeks for refractory cases) (1, 2, 3).