Лікування побічних ефектів терапії злоякісних новоутворень

A decreased granulocyte count is common in patients with cancer. Neutropenia is defined as a reduction in the blood neutrophil count to < 1500/mcL (< 1.5 × 109/L); however, baseline neutrophil counts tend to be lower in Black patients than in White patients (3). Decreases in granulocytes can result from a direct effect of the cancer (especially blood and bone marrow cancers such as leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma) and from effects of cancer therapy, especially conventional chemotherapy agents.

The risk of infection is inversely proportional to the granulocyte count. A granulocyte concentration < 500/microL (0.5 × 109/L) markedly increases the risk of infection. Measures to protect against infection, including wearing a mask, hand washing, and protective isolation, are important. Laminar air flow (LAF) rooms are sometimes used but have not proved effective. Oral nonabsorbable antibiotics are sometimes given prophylactically. When a prolonged interval of low granulocytes is anticipated, prophylactic antifungal and antivirals are sometimes given, including medications to prevent Pneumocystis jirovecii. In patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy, in whom there is an expected incidence of febrile neutropenia > 20 %, prophylactic myeloid growth factors such as filgrastim, sargramostim, or pegfilgrastim are given with the chemotherapy (4, 5).

Afebrile patients with neutropenia require close outpatient follow-up for detection of fever. These patients should be instructed to avoid contact with sick people and areas frequented by large numbers of people (eg, shopping malls, airports). Although most patients do not require antibiotics, patients with severe immunosuppression are sometimes given trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole (one double-strength tablet/day) as prophylaxis for Pneumocystis jirovecii. In patients who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or others receiving high-dose chemotherapy, antiviral prophylaxis (acyclovir 800 mg orally twice a day or 400 mg IV every 12 hours) should be considered if serologic tests are positive for herpes simplex virus.

Fever > 38.5° C on ≥ 2 occasions in a patient with neutropenia is a medical emergency. An extensive evaluation for potential infection sources should be made and blood cultures done. Typically, systemic broad-spectrum antibiotics are given before culture results are known and therapy modified as needed. Patients with persistent fever that is unresponsive to antibiotics are often started on systemic antifungal and sometimes antivirals. Evaluation should include immediate chest radiographs and cultures of blood, sputum, urine, stool, and any suspect skin lesions. Examination includes possible abscess sites (eg, skin, ears, sinuses, perirectal area), skin and mucosa for presence of herpetic lesions, retina for vascular lesions suggestive of infectious emboli, and catheter sites. Rectal examination and use of rectal thermometers should be avoided. Other evaluation should be guided by clinical findings.

Patients who are febrile and neutropenic should receive broad-spectrum antibiotics chosen on the basis of the most likely organism. Typical regimens include cefepime or ceftazidime, initiated immediately after samples for culture are obtained. If diffuse pulmonary infiltrates are present, sputum should be tested for P. jirovecii, and if positive, appropriate therapy should be started. If fever resolves within 72 hours after starting empiric antibiotics, they are continued until the neutrophil count is > 500/microL (0.5 × 109/L). If fever continues, antifungals should be added. Reassessment for infection, often including CT of the chest and abdomen, is also done.

Granulocyte concentrations can be increased by giving molecularly cloned myeloid growth factors such as granulocyte (G) or granulocyte/macrophage (GM) colony stimulating factors (CSFs) such as filgrastim, sargramostim, and pegfilgrastim. Guidelines for appropriate use of these agents are available (4). In selected patients with neutropenia related to chemotherapy, especially after high-dose chemotherapy, granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) or granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) may be started to shorten the duration of neutropenia. G-CSF 5 mcg/kg subcutaneously once/day up to 14 days and longer-acting forms (eg, pegfilgrastim 6 mg subcutaneously single dose once per chemotherapy cycle) may be used to accelerate WBC recovery. These agents should not be given in the first 24 hours after chemotherapy, and for pegfilgrastim, at least 14 days should elapse until the next planned chemotherapy dose. These agents are begun at the onset of fever or sepsis or, in patients who are afebrile but at high risk, when the neutrophil count falls to < 500/microL (0.5 × 109/L).

Many cancer treatment centers use outpatient treatment with G-CSF in selected patients with fever and neutropenia who are at low risk of infection. Candidates must not have hypotension, altered mental status, respiratory distress, uncontrolled pain, or serious comorbid illnesses, such as diabetes, heart disease, or hypercalcemia. The regimen in such cases requires daily follow-up and often involves visiting nurse services and home antibiotic infusion. Some regimens involve oral antibiotics, such as ciprofloxacin plus amoxicillin/clavulanate. If no defined institutional program for follow-up and treatment of neutropenic fever is available in an outpatient setting, then hospitalization is required.