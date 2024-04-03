Діабетична ретинопатія

Control of blood glucose and blood pressure

For macular edema, intraocular injection of antivascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) medications, intraocular corticosteroid implants, focal laser, and/or vitrectomy

For high-risk or complicated proliferative retinopathy, anti-VEGF medications, panretinal laser photocoagulation and sometimes vitrectomy

Control of blood glucose and blood pressure are critical (1); intensive control of blood glucose slows progression of retinopathy (2). Clinically significant diabetic macular edema is treated with intraocular injection of anti-VEGF medications (eg, ranibizumab, bevacizumab, aflibercept, high-dose aflibercept), and/or with focal laser photocoagulation (3). Intravitreal faricimab, which is a dual inhibitor of VEGF-A and angiopoietin-2, is also now available for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and appears similar to aflibercept (4). The intraocular dexamethasone implant and intravitreal triamcinolone can treat eyes with persistent macular edema. In certain countries, an intraocular fluocinolone implant is available for patients with chronic diabetic macular edema. Vitrectomy can help in recalcitrant diabetic macular edema (5).

In select cases of severe nonproliferative retinopathy, panretinal laser photocoagulation may be used (6); however, usually panretinal laser photocoagulation can be delayed until proliferative retinopathy develops.

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy with high-risk characteristics of vitreous hemorrhage, extensive preretinal neovascularization, or anterior segment neovascularization/neovascular glaucoma should be treated with panretinal laser photocoagulation (7). Studies have also supported the use of intravitreal anti-VEGF medications in the treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy (8). These treatments significantly reduce the risk of severe vision loss.

Vitrectomy can help preserve and often restore lost vision in patients with any of the following (2):