NSAIDs or acetaminophen is used to treat mild to moderate migraine attacks.

If these drugs are ineffective, clinicians should consider using triptans or dihydroergotamine. A good response to dihydroergotamine or a triptan should not be interpreted as diagnostic for migraine because these drugs may relieve headache due to subarachnoid hemorrhage or other structural abnormalities.

If mild attacks worsen or if attacks are severe from the onset, triptans or dihydroergotamine can be used. When nausea is prominent, combining a triptan with an antiemetic at the onset of attacks is effective.

Triptans are selective serotonin 1B,1D receptor agonists. They are not analgesic per se but specifically block the release of neuropeptides that trigger migraine pain. Triptans are most effective when taken at the onset of attacks. They are available in oral, intranasal, and subcutaneous forms; subcutaneous forms are more effective but have more adverse effects. Overuse of triptans can also lead to medication overuse headache. Triptans and dihydroergotamine can cause coronary artery constriction and are thus contraindicated in patients with coronary artery disease or uncontrolled hypertension; these drugs must be used with caution in older patients and in patients with vascular risk factors. Ubrogepant and rimegepant, which are gepants, are alternatives.

Lasmiditan (a new selective serotonin [5-HT] 1F receptor agonist) or a gepant, such as ubrogepant or rimegepant, can be used when triptans or dihydroergotamine are contraindicated because of cardiovascular disorders. Lasmiditan, which has a much greater affinity for serotonin 1F receptors than for 1B receptors, has no cardiovascular contraindications. (Triptans cause vasoconstriction by activating 5-HT1B receptors.) As of this time, gepants have no cardiovascular precautions or contraindications and have no known serious cardiovascular o gastrointestinal effects.

An antiemetic (eg, metoclopramide, prochlorperazine) alone may be used to relieve mild or moderate attacks. Prochlorperazine suppositories (25 mg) or tablets (10 mg) are an option for patients who cannot tolerate triptans and other vasoconstrictors.

Evidence supports use of neuromodulatory devices for acute attacks and prevention of migraine headaches.