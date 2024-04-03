Вікова дегенерація жовтої плями (ВДЖП)

Patients with unilateral wet AMD should take the daily nutritional supplements that are recommended for dry AMD to reduce the risk of AMD-induced vision loss in the other eye. The choice of other treatments depends on the size, location, and type of neovascularization. Intravitreal injection of antivascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) medications (usually ranibizumab, bevacizumab, or aflibercept) can substantially reduce the risk of vision loss and can preserve useful vision in 20% of patients over their lifetime and reading vision in up to one-third of patients (6).

Newer intravitreal medications are now available that provide extended duration of treatment; these include faricimab as well as high-dose aflibercept (7). Faricimab functions as a dual-mechanism medication binding VEGF-A and angiopoietin-2; efficacy is similar to that of aflibercept (8). In 2021, an implantable port delivery system for ranibizumab became available for the treatment of wet AMD (9). This is a surgically placed permanent refillable ocular implant that continuously delivers ranibizumab into the vitreous and can be refilled repeatedly. Due to dislocation of the septum inside the device, the company issued a voluntary recall of the implant in October 2022, and it is currently being redesigned.

In 2020, intravitreal brolucizumab became available for the treatment of wet AMD (10); however, early reports (11) suggest a higher incidence of adverse events with this medication than with other intravitreal anti-VEGF injections, including intraocular inflammation, retinal artery occlusion, and vasculitis.

In a small subset of patients, thermal laser photocoagulation of neovascularization outside the fovea may prevent severe vision loss. Photodynamic therapy, a type of laser treatment, also helps under specific circumstances. Corticosteroids (eg, triamcinolone) are sometimes injected intraocularly along with an anti-VEGF medication. Other treatments, including transpupillary thermotherapy, subretinal surgery, and macular translocation surgery, are seldom used.