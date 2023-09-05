Гіперкальціємія

Moderate hypercalcemia (serum calcium > 11.5 mg/dL [> 2.88 mmol/L] and < 18 mg/dL [< 4.51 mmol/L]) can be treated with isotonic saline and a loop diuretic as is done for mild hypercalcemia or, depending on its cause, with medications that decrease bone resorption (usually bisphosphonates, calcitonin, or infrequently plicamycin or gallium nitrate), corticosteroids, or chloroquine.

Bisphosphonates inhibit osteoclasts. They are usually the drugs of choice for cancer-associated hypercalcemia. Zoledronic acid can be given as a one-time dose of 4 to 8 mg IV and lowers serum calcium very effectively for an average of > 40 days.

Pamidronate can be given for cancer-associated hypercalcemia as a one-time dose of 30 to 90 mg IV, repeated only after 7 days. It lowers serum calcium for ≤ 2 weeks.

Ibandronate as a one-time dose of 4 to 6 mg IV can be given for cancer-associated hypercalcemia; it is effective for about 14 days.

Etidronate 7.5 mg/kg IV once a day for 3 to 5 days is used to treat Paget disease and cancer-associated hypercalcemia. Maintenance dosage is 20 mg/kg orally once a day, but the dose must be reduced when glomerular filtration rate is low.

Repetitive use of IV bisphosphonates to treat hypercalcemia associated with metastatic bone disease or myeloma has been associated with osteonecrosis of the jaw. Some reports suggest this finding may be more common with zoledronic acid. Renal toxicity has been reported in patients receiving zoledronic acid. Oral bisphosphonates (eg, alendronate or risedronate) can be given to maintain calcium in the normal range but are not generally used for treating hypercalcemia acutely.

Denosumab, 120 mg subcutaneously every 4 weeks with additional doses on days 8 and 15 of the first month of treatment, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of osteoclastic activity that can be used for cancer-associated hypercalcemia that does not respond to bisphosphonates. Calcium and vitamin D are given as needed to avert hypocalcemia.

Calcitonin (thyrocalcitonin) is a rapidly acting peptide hormone normally secreted in response to hypercalcemia by the C cells of the thyroid. Calcitonin appears to lower serum calcium by inhibiting osteoclastic activity. A dosage of 4 to 8 IU/kg subcutaneously every 12 hours of salmon calcitonin is safe. Calcitonin can lower serum calcium levels by 1 to 2 mg/dL within a few hours. Its usefulness in the treatment of cancer-associated hypercalcemia is limited by its short duration of action with the development of tachyphylaxis (often after about 48 hours) and by the lack of response in ≥ 40% of patients. However, the combination of salmon calcitonin and prednisone may control serum calcium for several months in some patients with cancer. If calcitonin stops working, it can be stopped for 2 days (while prednisone is continued) and then resumed.

Corticosteroids (eg, prednisone 20 to 40 mg orally once a day) can help control hypercalcemia as adjunctive therapy by decreasing calcitriol production and thus intestinal calcium absorption in most patients with vitamin D toxicity, idiopathic hypercalcemia of infancy, and sarcoidosis. Some patients with myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, or metastatic cancer require 40 to 60 mg of prednisone once a day. However, > 50% of such patients fail to respond to corticosteroids, and response, when it occurs, takes several days; thus, other treatment usually is necessary.

Chloroquine phosphate 500 mg orally once a day inhibits 1,25(OH)2D synthesis and reduces serum calcium concentration in patients with sarcoidosis. Routine ophthalmologic surveillance (eg, retinal examinations every 6 to 12 months) is mandatory to detect dose-related retinal damage.

Plicamycin 25 mcg/kg IV once a day in 50 mL of 5% dextrose in water over 4 to 6 hours is effective in patients with hypercalcemia due to cancer but is rarely used because other treatments are safer.