Рак шлунку

Risk factors for stomach cancer include the following:

Helicobacter pylori infection (when it is associated with extensive gastric intestinal metaplasia)

Autoimmune atrophic gastritis

Smoking (and people who smoke may have an impaired response to treatment)

Gastric polyps

Genetic factors

Dietary factors are not proven causes; however, the World Health Organization (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has reported a positive association between consumption of processed meat and stomach cancer (1).

Gastric polyps can be precursors of cancer. Inflammatory polyps may develop in patients taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDs), and fundic foveolar polyps are common among patients taking proton pump inhibitors. Adenomatous polyps, particularly multiple ones, although rare, are the most likely to develop cancer. Cancer is particularly likely if an adenomatous polyp is > 2 cm in diameter or has a villous histology.

Various genetic factors are also risk factors. Hereditary diffuse gastric cancer is associated with a mutation in the cadherin 1 gene (CDH1) and has no precursor lesion. This mutation is an autosomal dominant trait with high penetrance. Affected patients usually develop gastric cancer at an early age (average age 38) and have about an 80% lifetime risk of developing gastric cancer (2). Affected women are also at high risk of developing lobular breast cancer. Patients with personal or family history of diffuse gastric cancer and/or lobular breast cancer in multiple family members, especially if they were diagnosed before age 50, should be referred for genetic counseling and testing. Prophylactic gastrectomy should be offered to asymptomatic carriers of the CDH1 mutation between the ages of 18 and 40 (3). Breast cancer surveillance with annual breast MRI beginning at age 30 is also recommended for women with the CDH1 mutation (4). There are case reports of colorectal cancer in CDH1 mutation carriers. Data are insufficient to recommend colon cancer screening of all carriers or their families; however, if colon cancer has been diagnosed in a carrier, their family members should have colon cancer screening beginning at age 40 or at an age 10 years younger than when the youngest family member was diagnosed (4). Other genetic syndromes that predispose to stomach cancer include familial adenomatous polyposis, Lynch syndrome, juvenile polyposis syndrome, and Peutz-Jeghers syndrome.