Рак ендометрія

Total hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy

Pelvic and para-aortic lymphadenectomy for grade 1 or 2 with deep (> 50%) myometrial invasion, any grade 3, and for all cancers with high-risk histology

Pelvic radiation therapy with or without chemotherapy for stage II or III

Multimodal therapy usually recommended for stage IV

(See also National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN): NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology: Uterine Neoplasms.)

Endometrial cancer should be removed en bloc, usually by doing a total hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy. Intraperitoneal tumor fragmentation or morcellation must be avoided.

Surgery can be done by any route (vaginal, open, robotic, laparoscopic). For patients with tumors confined to the uterus, minimally invasive surgery is the preferred approach because its rate of perioperative and postoperative complications is lower, hospital stays are shorter (1), cost is lower, and oncologic outcomes are comparable (2).

Evidence generally supports comparable oncologic outcomes for laparoscopic surgery and laparotomy. In the Gynecologic Oncology Group LAP2 study, women with clinical stage I to IIA uterine cancer were randomly assigned to have laparoscopic surgery or laparotomy in a 2 to 1 ratio. The study did not demonstrate the statistical noninferiority of the laparoscopic approach. However, after a median follow-up time of 59 months, survival rates for both approaches were similar; 5-year overall survival rate was 90% in both groups. Estimated 5-year recurrence rates were also similar (14% versus 12% [3]). The Laparoscopic Approach to Cancer of the Endometrium (LACE) trial was a prospective, international, randomized trial that included 760 patients with stage I endometrioid uterine cancer. They were randomly assigned to have laparoscopic hysterectomy or open hysterectomy. Disease-free survival at 4.5 years (82% versus 81%) and overall survival (mortality: 7.4% versus 6.8%) were similar (4).

In patients with grade 1 or 2 endometrial cancer and < 50% invasion, the probability of lymph node metastasis is < 2% (5). In these patients, treatment is usually total hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy via laparotomy, laparoscopy, or robotic-assisted surgery. However, for young women with stage IA or IB endometrioid adenocarcinoma, ovarian preservation is usually safe and recommended to preserve ovarian function.

If patients have any of the following, pelvic and para-aortic lymphadenectomy is also done (unless SLN mapping identified bilateral SLNs):

Grade 1 or 2 cancer with deep (> 50%) myometrial invasion

Any grade 3 cancer

All cancers with high-risk histology (papillary serous carcinoma, clear cell carcinoma, carcinosarcoma)

Any suspicious or grossly enlarged nodes, regardless of mapping

If SLNs are identified bilaterally, no lymphadenectomy is indicated, regardless of tumor characteristics. If a sentinel node is not identified on one side, complete lymphadenectomy is necessary on that side.

Stage II or III endometrial cancer requires pelvic radiation therapy with or without chemotherapy. Treatment of stage III cancer must be individualized, but surgery is an option; generally, patients who have combined surgery and radiation therapy have a better prognosis. Except in patients with bulky parametrial disease, a total abdominal hysterectomy and bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy should be done.

Treatment of stage IV endometrial cancer is variable and patient-dependent but typically involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Occasionally, endocrine therapy should also be considered.

Treatment of stage IV endometrial cancer is variable and patient-dependent but typically involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Occasionally, endocrine therapy should also be considered (6).

Several cytotoxic drugs (particularly carboplatin plus paclitaxel) are effective. They are given mainly to women with metastatic or recurrent cancer. Another option is doxorubicin.

For advanced cancer, chemotherapy with carboplatin and paclitaxel has been the standard. However, recent data support the use of lenvatinib, a multitargeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor of VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) receptors, and pembrolizumab, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits programmed cell death-1 (PD-1) activity. A recent phase II trial showed an objective response rate of 39.6% in patients taking this combination (7).

Поширений та рецидивуючий рак Several studies have shown a benefit for more targeted therapy for recurrent cancer as an alternative to standard chemotherapy (usually carboplatin and paclitaxel). In a phase II trial of patients with recurrent endometrial cancer, the combination of everolimus (an mTOR inhibitor) and letrozole (an aromatase inhibitor) showed a clinical benefit rate of 40% and an objective response rate of 32% (8). In patients with recurrent uterine papillary serous carcinoma, standard chemotherapy with carboplatin and paclitaxel has been the routine recommendation. However, recent data from a prospective phase II trial suggest that adding trastuzumab provides further benefit. In this trial, patients who had uterine serous carcinoma and who tested positive for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)/neu were randomized to either carboplatin plus paclitaxel (control arm) for 6 cycles or carboplatin plus paclitaxel plus IV trastuzumab (experimental arm). The addition of trastuzumab increased progression-free survival from 8 months to 12.6 months (9). The combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy has shown synergistic effects in endometrial cancer treatment. In a phase III global randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial, dostarlimab plus carboplatin–paclitaxel compared with placebo plus carboplatin–paclitaxel significantly increased progression-free survival (PFS) among patients with advanced (stage III or IV) or recurrent endometrial cancer (PFS at 24 months was 36.1% in the dostarlimab group versus 18.1% in the placebo group; hazard ratio, 0.64) (10). Overall survival (OS) at 24 months was 71.3% with dostarlimab and 56.0% with placebo (hazard ratio for mortality, 0.64). Subgroup analysis showed a substantial benefit in patients with high microsatellite instability/mismatch repair-deficient tumors (PFS at 24 months was 61.4% in the dostarlimab group versus 15.7% in the placebo group; hazard ratio for progression or death, 0.28). Adding pembrolizumab to chemotherapy appears to provide additional PFS benefit for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. A phase III randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial in patients with stage III-IVB mismatch repair-deficient endometrial cancer treated with chemotherapy (paclitaxel plus carboplatin) with pembrolizumab compared with chemotherapy with placebo found increased PFS in the pembrolizumab group (PFS 74% versus 38%; 13.1 versus 8.7 months; hazard ratio, 0.54) (11).

Збереження фертильності при гіперплазії ендометрія та ранньому раку ендометрія Patients with complex endometrial hyperplasia and atypia have up to a 50% risk of having concurrent endometrial cancer. Treatment of endometrial hyperplasia consists of progestins or definitive surgery, depending on the complexity of the lesion and the patient’s desire to preserve fertility. If young patients with grade 1 tumors and no myometrial invasion (documented by MRI) wish to preserve fertility, progestin alone is an option. approximately 46 to 80% of patients have a complete response within 3 months of initiation of therapy. After 3 months, patients should be evaluated via dilation and curettage (D & C) rather than endometrial biopsy. Alternatively, use of a levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine device (IUD) is being increasingly used to treat patients with complex atypical hyperplasia or grade 1 endometrial cancer. In a prospective, single-arm trial, the 12-month pathologic response rate was 90.6% for complex atypical hyperplasia and 66.7% for grade 1 endometrioid endometrial cancer. Adverse events were mild, and treatment had no negative effects on quality of life (12). Surgery is recommended if conservative treatment is not effective (endometrial cancer is still present after 6 to 9 months of treatment) or if patients have completed childbearing. Fertility-sparing treatment is contraindicated in patients with high-grade endometrioid adenocarcinomas, uterine papillary serous carcinoma, clear cell carcinoma, or carcinosarcoma. In young women with stage IA or IB endometrioid adenocarcinoma, ovarian preservation is safe and recommended.