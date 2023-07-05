Носові поліпи

Topical corticosteroid spray

Sometimes surgical removal

Corticosteroids (eg, mometasone [30 mcg/spray], beclomethasone [42 mcg/spray], flunisolide [25 mcg/spray] aerosols), given as 1 or 2 sprays twice a day in each nasal cavity, may shrink or eliminate polyps, as may a 1-week tapered course of oral corticosteroids. In patients with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, biologics (eg, dupilumab) have been effective by shrinking the polyps and improving symptoms (1).

Surgical removal of nasal polyps is required in many cases. Polyps that obstruct the airway or promote sinusitis are removed, as are unilateral polyps that may be obscuring benign or malignant tumors.

Polyps tend to recur unless the underlying allergy or infection is controlled. After removal of nasal polyps, topical beclomethasone or flunisolide therapy tends to retard recurrence. In severe recurrent cases, maxillary sinusotomy or ethmoidectomy may be indicated. These procedures are usually done endoscopically.