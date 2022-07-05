Colchicine, NSAIDs, and corticosteroids do not retard the progressive joint damage caused by tophi, because they do not lower the serum urate level. Joint damage can be prevented and, if present, may be reversed with urate-lowering drugs. Tophaceous deposits are resorbed by lowering serum urate or dissolved with uricase replacement therapy. Maintaining a serum urate level below the saturation point (target is usually < 6 mg/dL [< 0.35 mmol/L]) will ultimately decrease the frequency of acute arthritic flares as the deposits are dissolved. This decrease is accomplished by

Blocking urate production with xanthine oxidase inhibitors (XOI) (allopurinol or febuxostat)

Increasing urate excretion with a uricosuric drug (probenecid or losartan)

Using both types of drugs together in severe tophaceous gout or in patients intolerant of higher doses of a XOI

Increasing urate excretion by converting urate to allantoin, which is more soluble and readily excreted, with uricase replacement therapy in patients such as those who have severe tophaceous gout or did not respond to other urate-lowering therapy

Urate-lowering therapy is indicated for patients with

Tophaceous deposits

Evidence of joint damage due to gout on imaging studies

Frequent or disabling flares (eg, > 2 flares times a year) of gouty arthritis

Urolithiasis

Patients with infrequent flares but whose serum uric acid level is > 9 mg/dL (> 0.5 mmol/L) or for whom having any flares poses particular hardship

Multiple comorbidities (eg, peptic ulcer disease, chronic kidney disease) that are relative contraindications to the drugs used to treat recurrent acute flares (NSAIDs or corticosteroids)

Hyperuricemia is not usually treated in the absence of gout flares or uric acid nephrolithiasis.

The goal of urate-lowering therapy is to lower the serum urate level. If tophi are not present, a reasonable target level is < 6 mg/dL (< 0.35 mmol/L), which is below the level of saturation (> 6.8 mg/dL [0.4 mmol/L] at normal core body temperature and pH). Compelling data demonstrate decreased frequency of flares when the serum urate level decreases to < 6 mg/dL with this treat-to-target strategy. Two randomized controlled trials have established that significantly fewer patients with a serum urate level < 6 mg/dL experienced gout flares than those with a higher serum urate level. The patients with the target serum urate (< 6 mg/dL) who did flare had fewer gout flares than patients who were above this serum urate threshold (1).

If palpable tophi are present or if there is marked disability from tophaceous deposits, a reasonable goal is to dissolve them more rapidly, and this requires an even lower target level. The lower the serum urate level, the faster tophi resolve. After presumed complete dissolution of deposits, the serum urate can be allowed to increase to a level < 6 mg/dL.

Drugs are effective in lowering serum urate; dietary restriction of purines is less effective, but high intake of high-purine food, alcohol (beer in particular), and nonalcoholic beer should be avoided. Carbohydrate restriction (especially high-fructose corn syrup) and weight loss can lower serum urate level, particularly in patients with insulin resistance because high insulin levels suppress urate excretion. Intake of low-fat dairy products should be encouraged. Because acute flares tend to develop during the first months of urate-lowering therapy, such therapy should be started in conjunction with once or twice a day colchicine or NSAIDs.

Resolution of tophi may take many months even with maintenance of serum urate at low levels. Serum urate should be measured periodically, usually monthly while determining required drug dosage and then at least yearly to confirm the effectiveness of therapy or more often if there are drug changes or weight gain. Urate-lowering therapy should not be stopped if a patient has a flare.

Allopurinol, a xanthine oxidase inhibitor of urate synthesis, is the most commonly prescribed and preferred initial urate-lowering therapy. Uric acid stones or gravel may dissolve during allopurinol treatment. Treatment usually begins with 50 to100 mg orally once a day and can be slowly dose escalated up to 800 mg orally once a day. The dose can be split if single daily dosing causes gastrointestinal distress. Some clinicians recommend decreasing the starting dose in patients with renal insufficiency (eg, 50 mg orally once a day if creatinine clearance is < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2) to decrease the incidence of rare but severe systemic hypersensitivity reactions; however, data that confirm the effectiveness of this intervention are limited. The final dose of allopurinol should be determined by the target serum urate level. The most commonly used daily dose is 300 mg, but this dose is effective in lowering serum uric acid levels to < 6 mg/dL (< 0.35 mmol/L) in fewer than 40% of patients with gout. Absorption of allopurinol may decrease at doses higher than 300 mg, so split dosing (eg, twice daily dosing) should be considered.

Adverse effects of allopurinol include mild gastrointestinal distress and rash, which can be a harbinger of Stevens-Johnson syndrome, life-threatening hepatitis, vasculitis, or leukopenia. Adverse effects are more common among patients with renal dysfunction. HLA-B*5801 carriers are at higher risk of allopurinol reactions, and HLA-B*5801 prevalence varies by race (2). Therefore, the 2020 American College of Rheumatology Guideline for the Management of Gout recommends testing patients of Southeast Asian descent (eg, Han Chinese, Korean, Thai) and Black American patients for HLA B*5801 and using an alternative drug if that genetic marker is present. Allopurinol is contraindicated in patients taking azathioprine or mercaptopurine because it can decrease metabolism of these drugs and thus potentiate their immunosuppressive and cytolytic effects. Hepatic transaminase levels can become elevated and should be measured periodically.

Febuxostat is a more costly (in the US) but potent xanthine oxidase inhibitor of urate synthesis. It is especially useful in patients who do not tolerate allopurinol, who have contraindications to allopurinol, or in whom allopurinol does not sufficiently decrease urate levels. Febuxostat appears to prevent acute flares as efficaciously as allopurinol (3). Febuxostat is begun at 40 mg orally once a day and increased to 80 to 120 mg orally once a day if urate does not decrease to < 6 mg/dL (< 0.35 mmol/L). Febuxostat (like allopurinol) is contraindicated in patients taking azathioprine or mercaptopurine because it can decrease metabolism of these drugs. Compared with allopurinol, febuxostat increased the risk of mortality in one study of patients with known cardiovascular disease (4), but several additional studies have not confirmed this observation (5). Transaminase levels can become elevated and should be measured periodically.

Pegloticase is a pegylated form of recombinant uricase. Uricase is an enzyme, absent in humans, that converts urate to allantoin, which is more soluble. Pegloticase is expensive and is used primarily in patients with gout in whom other treatments have been unsuccessful in lowering the serum urate level. Pegloticase can also be used in patients who have a high burden of tophaceous deposits that would not likely be dissolved in a reasonable time period by other urate-lowering therapies. It is given IV every 2 to 3 weeks for many months (typically at least 6 to 9 months) to totally deplete the excess urate deposits; it often lowers the serum urate level to < 1 mg/dL (< 0.1 mmol/L). Pegloticase is contraindicated in patients with G6PD deficiency because it can cause hemolysis and methemoglobinemia. Pegloticase infusion can be associated with symptoms consistent with anaphylaxis. The effectiveness of the currently available preparation is limited by a high rate of development of drug neutralizing antibodies. Failure of urate levels to decrease to < 6 mg/dL (< 0.35 mmol/L) after a pegloticase infusion indicates the likely presence of antipolyethylene glycol (anti-PEG) antibodies and an increased risk of future allergic reactions; regular infusions are then stopped. To prevent other urate-lowering drugs from masking ineffectiveness of pegloticase, other urate-lowering drugs should not be used together with pegloticase. However, co-administration of immunosuppressants (eg, methotrexate) with pegloticase may prevent development of the neutralizing antibodies.

Uricosuric therapy is useful in patients who under excrete uric acid (the majority of patients with hyperuricemia), have normal renal function, and have not had renal stones. Probenecid is the only uricosuric drug available in the US.

Probenecid can be used as monotherapy if both allopurinol and febuxostat are contraindicated or not tolerated. Probenecid loses efficacy with declining renal function and is generally not as useful with a glomerular filtration rate < 50 mL/min/1.73 m2. Probenecid treatment begins with 250 mg orally 2 times a day, with doses increased as needed, to a maximum of 1 g orally 3 times a day. It is also effective when added to a xanthine oxidase inhibitor.

The antihypertensive drug losartan and the triglyceride-lowering drug fenofibrate both have uricosuric effects and can be used to decrease uric acid in patients who have other reasons for taking these drugs. Low doses of salicylates may decrease uric acid excretion and worsen hyperuricemia, but only trivially, and should not be avoided if otherwise indicated as in secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease.