Системний червоний вовчак (СЧВ)

Treatment includes induction therapy to control acute severe manifestations followed by maintenance therapy. Corticosteroids are first-line therapy. A combination of a corticosteroid and other immunosuppressants is typically used in active severe disease (ie, lupus nephritis with impaired renal function, myocarditis, or CNS involvement).

The complication for which there is the strongest evidence for treatment efficacy is lupus nephritis. Methylprednisolone 1 g by slow (1-hour) IV infusion on 3 successive days is often the initial treatment, although trial evidence for this pulse corticosteroid therapy is lacking. Then, oral prednisone given in doses of 0.5 to 1 mg/kg once a day (usually 40 to 60 mg once a day) is initiated and the dose is adjusted according to the manifestation of SLE. Corticosteroids should be tapered as soon as allowed by the disease, usually within 6 months, to limit adverse effects. Cyclophosphamide (see table IV Cyclophosphamide Protocols for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus) or mycophenolate mofetil (up to 3 g a day orally in 2 doses) is also used for induction therapy along with corticosteroids. Effective birth control (an intrauterine device is typically preferred to hormonal approaches) is required when using mycophenolate mofetil and cyclophosphamide because of the risk of congenital malformations.

Adding belimumab in a dose of 10 mg/kg IV monthly to corticosteroids and mycophenolate or corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide has been shown to lead to a better renal response and complete renal response at 6 months compared to corticosteroids and mycophenolate or corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide alone, especially if extrarenal manifestations are active (7). Voclosporin in a dose of 23.7 mg orally twice a day in combination with mycophenolate mofetil and a rapidly tapered course of corticosteroid has been shown to lead to better renal outcomes at 1 year than corticosteroids and mycophenolate mofetil alone (8). Both belimumab and voclosporin are now often being used in combination with mycophenolate to treat lupus nephritis (classes III, IV, and V), but clear guidelines for their use are not yet available (9).

Cyclophosphamide use for more than 6 months is discouraged because of potential toxicities, including infertility and increased risk of cancer. Once disease control is achieved, patients are transitioned to either mycophenolate mofetil (1 to 1.5 g orally 2 times a day) or azathioprine (0.5 to 1.5 mg/kg orally twice a day) for maintenance. Women of childbearing age for whom cyclophosphamide is being considered should be informed about the risk of gonadal toxicity and offered a fertility consult for ovarian protection or egg harvesting when possible.

In neuropsychiatric lupus, including transverse myelitis, treatment recommendations are based on anecdotal evidence, and options include IV cyclophosphamide or IV rituximab (eg, 1 g on day 1 and day 15 given at 6-month intervals) in addition to a corticosteroid.

First-line therapy for thrombocytopenia and hemolytic anemia includes moderate- or high-dose corticosteroids (typically prednisone 1 mg/kg orally once a day, maximum 80 mg a day) along with an immunosuppressant (azathioprine 2 mg/kg orally once a day or mycophenolate mofetil 1 g orally every 12 hours). IV immune globulin 400 mg/kg once a day for 5 consecutive days or 1 g/kg once a day for 2 days may be useful, particularly if high-dose corticosteroids are contraindicated (eg, in patients with active infection). Rituximab is an alternative option for refractory cases (2).

Patients with end-stage renal disease can undergo kidney transplantation, as an alternative to dialysis, with a successful outcome, especially if their disease has been in remission.

Improvement of severe SLE often takes 4 to 12 weeks. Thrombosis or embolism of cerebral, pulmonary, or placental vessels requires short-term treatment with heparin and longer treatment with warfarin. If the diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome is confirmed, lifelong therapy (usually warfarin) is usually indicated. The initial target international normalized ratio is usually 2 to 3.

Anifrolumab (IgG1κ monoclonal antibody to type I interferon receptor), at a dose of 300 mg IV every 4 weeks, may be added to standard therapy for the management of moderate to severe SLE, particularly in patients with severe skin disease. However, patients with active and severe neuropsychiatric or renal disease were not included in the pivotal trial (10).

Use of CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of refractory SLE shows promise (11).