Гіпереозинофільний синдром

There are 2 broad subtypes of clonal hypereosinophilic syndrome (see table Clonal Hypereosinophilic Syndromes):

Myeloproliferative variant

Lymphoproliferative variant

The myeloproliferative variant is often associated with a small interstitial deletion in chromosome 4 at the CHIC2 site that causes the FIP1L1/PDGFRA-associated fusion gene (which has tyrosine kinase activity that can transform hematopoietic cells). Patients often have

Anemia

Elevated serum tryptase levels

Elevated serum vitamin B12 levels

Hypogranular or vacuolated eosinophils

Myelofibrosis

Splenomegaly

Thrombocytopenia

Patients with the myeloproliferative subtype often develop endomyocardial fibrosis and may rarely develop acute myeloid leukemia or acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Patients with the FIP1L1/PDGFRA-associated fusion gene are more often males and may be responsive to low-dose imatinib (a tyrosine kinase inhibitor).

A small proportion of patients with the myeloproliferative variant of hypereosinophilic syndrome have cytogenetic changes involving platelet-derived growth factor receptor beta (PDGFRB) and may also be responsive to tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as imatinib (2). Other cytogenetic abnormalities include rearrangement of the gene for fibroblast growth factor receptor 1 (FGFR1) or Janus kinase 2 (PCM1-JAK2). Recently, ETV6-ABL1 and various FLT3 fusions have been added to the gene rearrangements associated with hypereosinophilia.

Some patients have chronic eosinophilic leukemia, in which blast cells are increased on bone marrow examination but not more than 20%.

The lymphoproliferative variant is associated with a clonal population of T cells with aberrant phenotype. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) shows a clonal T-cell receptor rearrangement. Patients more often have

Angioedema, skin abnormalities, or both

Circulating immune complexes (sometimes with serum sickness)

Hypergammaglobulinemia (especially high IgE)

Patients with the lymphoproliferative variant also more often respond favorably to corticosteroids and occasionally develop T-cell lymphoma.

Other hypereosinophilic syndrome variants include Gleich syndrome (episodic angioedema with eosinophilia), familial hypereosinophilic syndrome mapped to 5q 31-33, and other organ-specific syndromes. In organ-specific eosinophilic syndromes, eosinophilic infiltration is confined to a single organ (eg, eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease, chronic eosinophilic pneumonia—3).

Hyperleukocytosis may occur in patients with eosinophilic leukemia and very high eosinophil counts (eg, > 100,000 cells/mcL [> 100 × 109/L]). Eosinophils can form aggregates that occlude small blood vessels, causing tissue ischemia and microinfarctions. Common manifestations include brain or lung hypoxia (eg, encephalopathy, dyspnea or respiratory failure).