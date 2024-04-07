Серповидноклітинна анемія

Hemoglobin (Hb) molecules consist of polypeptide chains whose chemical structure is genetically controlled. The normal adult hemoglobin molecule (Hb A) consists of 2 pairs of chains designated alpha and beta. Normal adult blood also contains ≤ 2.5% hemoglobin A2 (composed of alpha and delta chains) and < 1.4% hemoglobin F (fetal hemoglobin), which has gamma chains in the place of beta chains (see also Hemoglobinopathies in Pregnancy). Hemoglobin F predominates during gestation and gradually decreases, particularly in the first months of life; its concentration increases in certain disorders of hemoglobin synthesis and in aplastic anemia, other bone marrow failure disorders, and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Some hemoglobinopathies result in anemias that are severe in patients who are homozygous but mild in those who are heterozygous. Some patients are compound heterozygotes for 2 different hemoglobinopathies and have anemia of varying severity.

Different hemoglobins (Hbs), as distinguished by electrophoretic mobility, are alphabetically designated in order of discovery (eg, A, B, C), although the first abnormal hemoglobin, sickle cell hemoglobin, was designated Hb S. Structurally different hemoglobins with the same electrophoretic mobility are named for the city or location in which they were discovered (eg, Hb S Memphis, Hb C Harlem). Standard description of a patient’s hemoglobin composition places the hemoglobin of greatest concentration first (eg, AS in sickle cell trait).

In the United States, common anemias include those caused by genetic mutations resulting in Hb S or Hb C disease, and the thalassemias. Hb E disease is common among people with Southeast Asian ancestry.

In hemoglobin S, valine is substituted for glutamic acid in the sixth amino acid of the beta chain. Deoxygenated Hb S is much less soluble than oxygenated Hb A; it polymerizes and forms a semisolid gel that causes red blood cells (RBCs) to deform into a sickle shape at sites of low partial pressure of oxygen (PO2). Distorted, inflexible RBCs adhere to vascular endothelium, cause inflammation and vasoconstriction, and plug small arterioles and capillaries, which leads to infarction of both the microvasculature and large vessels (eg, causing stroke). Vaso-occlusion also causes endothelial injury, which results in inflammation and can lead to thromboses. Because sickled RBCs are fragile, the mechanical trauma of circulation causes hemolysis (see Overview of Hemolytic Anemia). Chronic compensatory bone marrow hyperactivity and ischemic damage deform the bones.

Гострі загострення Acute exacerbations (crises) occur intermittently, often for no known reason. In some cases, crisis appears to be precipitated by Fever

Viral infection

Local trauma Vaso-occlusive crisis (pain crisis) is the most common type; it is caused by tissue hypoxia and leads to ischemia and infarction, typically in the bones, but also in the spleen, lungs, or kidneys. Aplastic crisis occurs when bone marrow erythropoiesis slows during acute infection due to human parvovirus, during which an acute erythroblastopenia may occur. Acute chest syndrome results from pulmonary microvascular occlusion and is a common cause of death, with mortality rates of up to 10%. It occurs in all age groups but is most common in childhood. Repeated episodes as well as other factors predispose to chronic pulmonary hypertension. Sequestration crisis typically occurs in children whose spleen has not yet become fibrotic due to repeated splenic infarction. Acute sequestration of sickled cells in the spleen exacerbates anemia. Hepatic sequestration may occur in children or adults, causing right upper quadrant pain. Rapid enlargement of the liver can occur and may be accompanied by intrahepatic cholestasis and renal failure. Priapism, a serious complication that can cause erectile dysfunction, is most common in young males.

Ускладнення Chronic spleen damage can lead to autoinfarction and increases susceptibility to infection, particularly pneumococcal and Salmonella infections (including Salmonella osteomyelitis). These infections are especially common in early childhood and can be fatal. Recurrent ischemia and infarction can cause chronic dysfunction of multiple different organ systems. Complications include ischemic stroke, moyamoya, seizures, avascular necrosis, renal concentrating defects, renal papillary necrosis, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis, and retinopathy.

Гетерозиготи Patients who are heterozygous (Hb AS) do not experience hemolysis or painful crises. However, they do have an increased risk of chronic kidney disease and pulmonary embolism (1). In addition, rhabdomyolysis may occur rarely during sustained, exhausting exercise. Impaired ability to concentrate urine (hyposthenuria) is common. Unilateral hematuria (by unknown mechanisms and usually from the left kidney) can occur but is self-limited. Typical renal papillary necrosis can occur but is less common than among patients who are homozygous, and there is an association with the extremely rare medullary carcinoma of the kidney.