Although most cases of community-acquired acute sinusitis are viral and resolve spontaneously, previously many patients were given antibiotics because of the difficulty in clinically distinguishing viral from bacterial infection. However, current concerns about creation of antibiotic-resistant organisms have led to a more selective use of antibiotics. The Infectious Diseases Society of America (1) suggests the following characteristics help identify patients who should be started on antibiotics:

Mild to moderate sinus symptoms persisting for ≥ 10 days

Severe symptoms (eg, fever ≥ 39° C, severe pain) for ≥ 3 to 4 days

Worsening sinus symptoms after initially improving from a typical viral URI ("double sickening" or biphasic illness)

Because many causative organisms are resistant to previously used medications, amoxicillin/clavulanate (amoxicillin/clavulanic acid) 875 mg orally every 12 hours (25 mg/kg orally every 12 hours in children) is the current first-line medication. Patients at risk of antibiotic resistance are given a higher dose of 2 g orally every 12 hours (45 mg/kg orally every 12 hours in children). Patients at risk of resistance include those who are under 2 years of age or over 65 years, who have received antibiotics in the previous month, who have been hospitalized within the past 5 days, and those who are immunocompromised.

Adults with penicillin allergy may receive doxycycline or a respiratory fluoroquinolone (eg, levofloxacin, moxifloxacin). Children with penicillin allergy may receive levofloxacin, or clindamycin plus a 3rd-generation oral cephalosporin (cefixime or cefpodoxime).

If there is improvement within 3 to 5 days, the medication is continued. Adults without risk factors for resistance are treated for 5 to 7 days total; other adults are treated for 7 to 10 days. Children are treated for 10 to 14 days. If there is no improvement in 3 to 5 days, a different medication is used. Macrolides, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, and monotherapy with a cephalosporin are no longer recommended because of bacterial resistance. Emergency surgery is needed if there is vision loss or an imminent possibility of vision loss.

In exacerbations of chronic sinusitis in children or adults, the same antibiotics are used, but treatment is given for 4 to 6 weeks. The sensitivities of pathogens isolated from the sinus exudate and the patient’s response to treatment guide subsequent therapy.

Sinusitis unresponsive to antibiotic therapy may require surgery (maxillary sinusotomy, ethmoidectomy, or sphenoid sinusotomy) to improve ventilation and drainage and to remove inspissated mucopurulent material, epithelial debris, and hypertrophic mucous membrane. These procedures usually are done intranasally with the aid of an endoscope. Chronic frontal sinusitis may be managed either with osteoplastic obliteration of the frontal sinuses or endoscopically in selected patients. The use of intraoperative computer-aided surgery to localize disease and prevent injury to surrounding contiguous structures (such as the eye and brain) has become common. Nasal obstruction that is contributing to poor drainage may also require surgery.