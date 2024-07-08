Гепатит С, хронічний

(See also the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease [AASLD]–Infectious Disease Society of America [IDSA] practice guidelines Recommendations for Testing, Managing, and Treating Hepatitis C and When and in Whom To Initiate HCV Therapy.)

For chronic hepatitis C, treatment is recommended for all patients, except those with a short life expectancy due to comorbid conditions that cannot be remediated by HCV therapy, liver transplantation, or another directed therapy.

The goal of treatment is permanent elimination of HCV RNA (ie, SVR), which is associated with permanent normalization of aminotransferase levels and cessation of histologic progression. Treatment results are more favorable in patients with less fibrosis than in patients with cirrhosis.

Until late 2013, all genotypes were treated with pegylated interferon alfa plus ribavirin. Now, interferon-based treatment regimens are no longer used, and ribavirin is no longer considered first-line and is used only in certain alternative regimens. Currently, all patients are treated with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) that affect specific HCV targets, such as proteases or polymerase. See tables Direct Acting Antivirals to Treat HCV and DAA Combination Therapies for the Treatment of HCV.

Таблиця Противірусні препарати прямої дії (ПППД) для лікування ВГС Таблиця

DAAs are not used as single medications but are used in specific combinations to maximize efficacy.

Таблиця Комбіновані препарати ПППД для лікування ВГС Таблиця

Current recommendations for HCV treatment are evolving rapidly. Hepatitis C Guidance 2023 Update: AASLD–IDSA Recommendations for Testing, Managing, and Treating Hepatitis C Virus Infection available online, are updated frequently.

Treatment of HCV with DAAs now uses multiple medication regimens that are effective against all genotypes; these regimens are called pangenotypic. Pangenotypic regimens include sofosbuvir/velpatasvir, glecaprevir/pibrentasvir, and sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir.

Decompensated cirrhosis due to hepatitis C is the most common indication for liver transplantation in the United States. HCV recurs almost universally in the graft. Before the use of DAAs, patient and graft survival was less favorable than when transplantation is done for other indications. However, when DAAs are used, the SVR rate in patients who have had a liver transplant exceeds 95% whether they have cirrhosis or not. Because SVR rates are so high, transplantation of HCV-positive organs is being done increasingly, particularly among recipients who are also HCV-positive, thus expanding the pool of potential donors. If the recipient and donor are HCV-positive, treatment can be postponed until after transplantation. As a result, an unnecessary pretransplantation course of treatment can be avoided.

Regimens of sofosbuvir/velpatasvir, elbasvir/grazoprevir, or glecaprevir/pibrentasvir are now considered to have a good safety profile and are effective in patients with end-stage kidney disease, including dialysis patients.

Treatment of hepatitis C in patients with decompensated cirrhosis should be done in consultation with hepatologists, ideally in a liver transplantation center. HCV regimens that include protease inhibitors (those medications with the ending of -previr) should not be used in patients with decompensated cirrhosis because levels of protease inhibitors are increased in patients with hepatic dysfunction.

Hepatitis B reactivation resulting in liver failure and death has been reported during or after HCV treatment with DAAs. Therefore, all patients with hepatitis C being treated with DAAs should be checked for evidence of chronic or prior hepatitis B; tests should include all of the following:

Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg)

Hepatitis B surface antibody (anti-HBs)

IgG antibody to hepatitis B core (IgG anti-HBc)

Patients with chronic hepatitis B or evidence of prior hepatitis B should be monitored for reactivation during and after HCV treatment, and HBV antiviral therapy should be considered during the course of HCV treatment.