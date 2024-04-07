Пароксизмальна нічна гемоглобінурія (ПНГ)

Flow cytometry

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria is suspected in patients who have typical symptoms of anemia (eg, pallor, fatigue, dizziness, possible hypotension) or unexplained normocytic anemia with intravascular hemolysis, particularly if leukopenia or thrombocytopenia and/or thrombotic events are present.

Diagnosis of PNH is with flow cytometry, which is used to determine the absence of specific RBC or white blood cell surface proteins (CD59, CD55, and fluorescein-labeled proaerolysin [FLAER] on leukocytes). Flow cytometry is highly sensitive and specific.

Bone marrow examination is not necessary but, if done to exclude other disorders, usually shows erythroid hyperplasia.

Gross hemoglobinuria is common during crises, and the urine will contain hemosiderin constantly.

Approximately one third of patients with PNH clones have classic PNH with features of hemolysis and thrombotic risk (1). PNH clones commonly occur in patients with bone marrow failure (acquired aplastic anemia) who do not have PNH-related symptoms. These patients typically have smaller (< 30%), subclinical PNH clones and do not benefit from complement inhibitors; instead, definitive therapy is directed at the aplastic anemia. However, classic PNH can evolve from aplastic anemia, and patients with aplastic anemia should be screened annually for the presence of a PNH clone. Conversely, patients presenting with classic PNH may experience progressive bone marrow failure and ultimately require treatment for aplastic anemia with immunosuppression or bone marrow transplant.