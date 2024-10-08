Гемофагоцитарний лімфогістіоцитоз (ГЛГ)

Clinical and testing criteria

Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis can be diagnosed if there is a mutation in a known HLH-associated gene or if at least 5 of 8 diagnostic criteria based on HLH-2004 protocol (1, 2) are met:

Fever (peak temperature of > 38.5° C for > 7 days)

Splenomegaly (spleen palpable > 3 cm below costal margin)

Cytopenia involving > 2 cell lines (hemoglobin < 9 g/dL [90 g/L], absolute neutrophil count < 100/mcL [0.10 × 10 9 /L], platelets < 100,000/mcL [100 × 10 9 /L])

Hypertriglyceridemia (fasting triglycerides > 177 mg/dL [2.0 mmol/L] or > 3 standard deviations [SD] more than normal value for age) or hypofibrinogenemia (fibrinogen < 150 mg/dL [1.5 g/L] or > 3 SD less than normal value for age)

Hemophagocytosis (in biopsy samples of bone marrow, spleen, or lymph nodes)

Low or absent natural killer cell activity

Serum ferritin > 500 ng/mL (> 1123.5ng/mL)

Elevated soluble interleukin-2 (CD25) levels (>2400 U/mL or very high for age)

Genetic mutations associated with HLH include

PRF1

RAB27

STX11

STXBP2

UNC13D

XLP

Because some of these tests may not be widely available and because HLH is uncommon, patients are usually referred to specialized centers for evaluation.

Genetic testing is recommended to look for primary HLH mutations as well as mutations that characterize immune dysregulation (3).

Familial and acquired forms are differentiated only by family history or genetic testing.