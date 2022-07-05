Первинні злоякісні пухлини кісток

Osteosarcoma is the most common malignant primary bone tumor (if one considers myeloma a marrow cell tumor and not a primary bone tumor) and is highly malignant. It is most common among people aged 10 to 25, although it can occur at any age. There are two peaks of incidence; incidence is highest in adolescents and very young adults (coinciding with adolescent growth spurt) and secondary peak occurs in older adults (≥ age 60), especially in those with risk factors such as Paget disease, bone infarcts, and areas of bone previously exposed to high-dose radiation therapy for another cancer many years earlier. There is a genetic predisposition, especially in children who carry the gene for hereditary retinoblastoma (variants of RB1 gene) and Li-Fraumeni syndrome (TP53 gene).

Osteosarcoma produces malignant osteoid (immature bone) from tumor bone cells. Osteosarcoma usually develops around the knee (distal femur more often than proximal tibia) or in other long bones, particularly the metaphyseal-diaphyseal area, and may metastasize, usually to lung or other bone. Pain and swelling are the usual symptoms.

Остеосаркома Зображення Image courtesy of Michael J. Joyce, MD, and Hakan Ilaslan, MD.

Findings on imaging studies vary and may include sclerotic or lytic features. Diagnosis of osteosarcoma requires biopsy. Patients need a chest x-ray and CT to detect lung metastases and a bone scan to detect bone metastases. MRI is done of the entire involved extremity to detect metachronous lesions if present. PET-CT may show distant metastases or metachronous lesions.

Treatment of osteosarcoma is a combination of chemotherapy and surgery. Use of adjuvant chemotherapy increases survival from < 20% to > 65% at 5 years. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy begins before surgical resection. Decreased peripheral soft tissue tumor mass or increased mineralization on radiographs decreased pain level, and decreased serum alkaline phosphatase indicate some response, but the desired response is for > 95% tumor necrosis on histologic mapping of the resected specimen by the pathologist. After several courses of chemotherapy (over several months), limb-sparing surgery and limb reconstruction can proceed. On occasion, a surgical amputation is done before the start of chemotherapy for a fungating tumor. The goal is to treat the early micrometastatic disease assumed to be present even if not seen on staging imaging studies.

In limb-sparing surgery, the tumor is resected en bloc, including all surrounding reactive tissue and a rim of surrounding normal tissue; to avoid microscopic spillage of tumor cells, the tumor is not violated. More than 85% of patients can be treated with limb-sparing surgery without decreasing the long-term survival rate.

Continuation of chemotherapy after surgery is necessary. If there is nearly complete tumor necrosis (about 95%) from preoperative chemotherapy, 5-year survival rate is > 90%. Limited metastatic disease to the lungs sometimes may be treated with thoracotomy and wedge resection of the lung lesion(s).

Variants of osteosarcoma that are different from conventional osteosarcoma and occur much less frequently include surface cortical lesions, such as parosteal osteosarcoma and periosteal osteosarcoma. Parosteal osteosarcomas most often involve the posterior cortex of the distal femur and usually are fairly well-differentiated. Chemotherapy is not required before surgical resection for the treatment of low-grade parosteal osteosarcoma. Parosteal osteosarcomas require surgical en bloc resection but no chemotherapy if histology of the resected specimen confirms the tumor to be well-differentiated.

Periosteal osteosarcoma is more of a cartilage matrix surface tumor that also contains bone matrix and is malignant. It is often located on the mid-shaft femur and appears as a sunburst on x-ray. Likelihood of metastases for periosteal osteosarcomas is much greater than for well-differentiated parosteal osteosarcomas, but somewhat less than for typical osteosarcomas. Most of the time, periosteal osteosarcomas are treated similarly to conventional osteosarcomas with chemotherapy and surgical en bloc resection.