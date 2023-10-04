Мезотеліома

Pleural mesothelioma, a rare, primary cancer of mesothelial serosa, is caused by asbestos exposure in the great majority of cases. Symptoms include persistent cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, and unexplained weight loss. Diagnosis is based on history of exposure, chest imaging, and tissue biopsy. Diffuse malignant mesothelioma is almost always fatal.

The term mesothelioma (or malignant mesothelioma) generally refers to a malignant primary cancer of mesothelial serosa that is almost always caused by asbestos exposure.

Asbestos is a family of naturally occurring silicates whose heat-resistant and structural properties are useful in construction and shipbuilding materials, automobile brakes, and some textiles. There are two main classes of asbestos: serpentine (which includes chrysotile) and amphibole (which includes amosite, crocidolite, anthophyllite, tremolite, and actinolite).

Asbestos causes the great majority of malignant mesotheliomas. All types of asbestos can cause malignant mesothelioma, but some fiber types are more likely to do so than others (amphibole fibers generally having higher potency than serpentine).

The risk of malignant mesothelioma due to asbestos is dose dependent. However, cases are known to occur at low levels of exposure.

There is a long latency of 30 to 50 years from time of asbestos exposure to development of mesothelioma.

In addition to occupational exposure, malignant mesothelioma can occur as a result of para-occupational (or take-home) exposure to asbestos as well as through environmental exposures. Notable sites where environmental exposure to naturally occurring asbestos has been associated with mesothelioma include erionite in Cappadocia, Turkey, tremolite in Mediterranean regions, crocidolite in rural Southwestern China, antigorite in New Caledonia, and Libby asbestos in Libby, Montana.

Asbestos-contaminated talcum powder is another nonoccupational source of asbestos exposure associated with mesothelioma (1). Other causes of mesothelioma include other mineral fibers, radiation therapy for lymphoma, and the DNA virus SV40. Risk is independent of smoking.

Historically, most cases of mesothelioma occurred in males, given work in industrial jobs with heavy asbestos exposure. As the incidence of mesothelioma in males has declined over time, the proportionate disease burden of malignant mesothelioma in females has increased (2, 3).

Up to 90% of malignant mesotheliomas arise in the pleura, with most of the remaining cases in the peritoneum (4). Uncommonly, mesothelioma can occur in the pericardium and the tunica vaginalis.

There are two major histological subtypes:

Epithelioid, which accounts for approximately ≥ 60% of mesotheliomas

Sarcomatoid

Symptoms and Signs of Mesothelioma Patients most often present with dyspnea and nonpleuritic chest pain. Pleural effusions, usually unilateral and hemorrhagic, are present in up to 90% of patients. Constitutional symptoms are uncommon at presentation. Tumor invasion of the chest wall and other adjacent structures may cause severe pain, hoarseness, dysphagia, brachial plexopathy, or ascites.

Diagnosis of Mesothelioma Chest imaging (x-ray, CT)

Pleural fluid cytology or pleural biopsy The diagnosis of malignant pleural mesothelioma can be challenging. Chest imaging is key to diagnosis and staging. Typical findings on chest x-ray are nodular pleural thickening, pleural effusion, and loss of thoracic volume. Chest CT enables better visualization of the pleural changes and extent of the disease. PET-CT and MRI scanning may help identify more extensive disease. A pleural biopsy is usually required as pleural fluid cytology is usually nondiagnostic. The diagnosis of malignant mesothelioma is based on histologic appearance and immunohistochemical staining. However, the histology can make it challenging to distinguish mesothelioma from other tumors. Pleural Mesothelioma Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Huggins J, Sahn S. In Bone's Atlas of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. Edited by J Crapo. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2005. Staging is done with chest CT and MRI. MRI is helpful in characterizing tumor extension. There are no definitive screening recommendations for mesothelioma to detect early-stage disease in asbestos-exposed populations.

Treatment of Mesothelioma Supportive care, including thoracentesis, pleurodesis, and pain control

