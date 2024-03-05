Гнійний гідраденіт

Stage I: Topical clindamycin, intralesional corticosteroids, and oral antibiotics

Stage II: Longer courses of oral antibiotics, antiandrogenic agents, and sometimes drainage, de-roofing, or punch debridement

Stage III: Infliximab, adalimumab, or secukinumab and often wide surgical excision and repair or grafting

Hidradenitis suppurative treatment goals are to prevent new lesions, reduce inflammation, and remove sinus tracts (1).

For Hurley stage I disease, typical treatment includes topical 1% clindamycin solution 2 times a day, topical resorcinol 15% cream once a day, oral zinc gluconate (90 mg once a day), intralesional corticosteroids (eg, 0.1 to 0.5 mL of a 5- to 10-mg/mL solution of triamcinolone acetonide once a month), and short (eg, 7- to 10-day) courses of oral antibiotics. Tetracycline, doxycycline, minocycline, or erythromycin are used until the lesions resolve. A typical regimen could include one topical treatment (eg, based on the patient's skin sensitivity) and an oral antibiotic; however, all treatments can be used in combination or alone. The skin is washed with benzoyl peroxide.

For Hurley stage II disease, treatment is with a longer (eg, 2- to 3-month) course of the same oral antibiotics used to treat stage I disease; if response is incomplete, clindamycin and/or rifampin may be added to the regimen. Adding antiandrogen therapy (eg, with oral estrogen or combination oral contraceptives, spironolactone, cyproterone acetate [not available in the United States], finasteride, or combinations) may be helpful in women. Incision and drainage may reduce the pain of an abscess but are insufficient for disease control (unlike in common cutaneous abscesses). For acute inflammatory lesions that are not excessively deep, punch debridement (ie, excision with a 5- to 7-mm punch instrument followed by digital debridement and curettage or scrubbing) is preferable. Sinus tracts should be unroofed and debrided. Patients whose lesions are deeper should be evaluated by a plastic surgeon for consideration of excision and grafting.

For Hurley Stage III disease, medical and surgical therapy should be more aggressive. Evidence of efficacy in reducing inflammation is strongest for infliximab (2). Alternatively, adalimumab may be given (3). Secukinumab is also now available and efficacious (4). Oral retinoids (isotretinoin for 4 to 6 months or acitretin for 9 to 12 months) have been effective in some patients (5). Wide surgical excision and repair or grafting of the affected areas is often necessary if the disease persists. Ablative laser therapy (CO2 or erbium:YAG) is an alternate surgical treatment (6). Laser hair removal has also been used with some success (7).

Recommended adjunctive measures for all patients with hidradenitis suppurativa include maintaining good skin hygiene, minimizing trauma, providing psychological support, and possibly avoiding high glycemic–load foods.