Кальцій пірофосфатний артрит

The cause of CPP arthritis is unknown. CPP arthritis is frequently associated with other conditions, such as trauma (including surgery), hypomagnesemia, hyperparathyroidism, gout, hemochromatosis, hypophosphatasia, Gitelman syndrome, X-linked hypophosphatemic rickets, familial hypocalciuric hypercalcemia, and old age. These associations suggest that calcium pyrophosphate dihydrate (CPPD) crystal deposits may be caused by degenerative or metabolic changes in the affected tissues.

Some cases are familial, usually transmitted in an autosomal dominant pattern, with complete penetration by age 40.

The ankyrin (ANK) protein is a central factor in producing excess extracellular pyrophosphate, which promotes CPPD crystal formation. ANK protein is a transporter of intracellular and microvesicle pyrophosphate to the extracellular location where CPPD crystals form.