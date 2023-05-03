Розсіяний склероз (РС)

For additional information, see Practice guideline recommendations summary: Disease-modifying therapies for adults with multiple sclerosis.

Immunomodulatory therapy, such as interferons or glatiramer, decreases the frequency of acute exacerbations and delays eventual disability. Typical regimens include the following:

Interferon beta-1b 250 mcg subcutaneously every other day

Interferon beta-1a (various forms, given IM or subcutaneously)

Common adverse effects of interferons include flu-like symptoms and depression (which tend to decrease over time), development of neutralizing antibodies after months of therapy, and cytopenias.

Glatiramer acetate may be used.

The following oral immunomodulatory medications can be used to treat relapsing forms of MS, including active secondary MS.

Fingolimod

Siponimod

Ozanimod

Ponesimod

Teriflunomide

Dimethyl fumarate

Monomethyl fumarate

Diroximel fumarate

These oral immunomodulatory medications are probably more effective in some patients than glatiramer and the interferons (3, 4, 5).

Because most people are averse to self-injection, oral immunomodulatory medications are being increasingly used as first-line treatments for relapsing forms of MS.

Disease-modifying therapies can be used to treat relapsing forms of MS. There is no consensus regarding choice of disease-modifying immunomodulatory therapy. Many experts recommend patient education and shared decision-making, including when disease-modifying therapies are offered to patients who have > 1 lesion (seen on imaging) and a clinically isolated syndrome. If one medication is ineffective, a different one can be tried.

The immunosuppressant mitoxantrone may be helpful, particularly for progressive MS that is refractory to other treatments. However, mitoxantrone has been used less since the advent of monoclonal antibodies to treat MS.

Natalizumab, an anti–alpha-4 integrin antibody, inhibits passage of leukocytes across the blood-brain barrier; given as a monthly infusion, it reduces number of exacerbations and new brain lesions but may increase the risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).

Medications that increase the risk of PML include the following (in descending order of risk):

Natalizumab

Fingolimod

Siponimod

Rituximab

Ocrelizumab

Ofatumumab

Rarely, dimethyl fumarate

If any of these medications are used, consultation with a neurologist with training in MS is highly recommended. Before these medications are started, blood tests should be done to check for antibodies to JC virus (JCV), which causes PML. Based on the results, the following is done:

If results are positive, patients should be counseled about the risk of PML.

If results are negative, antibody tests should be done every 6 months as long as any of these medications is used because seroconversion is common.

If test results become positive, patients should be counseled again about the risk, and clinicians should consider switching to a medication without this risk.

If the high-risk medication is continued, MRI of the brain should be done about every 6 months.

Development of PML symptoms (eg, aphasia, change in mental status, hemianopia, ataxia) requires immediate brain MRI, with and without gadolinium. MRI can often distinguish PML from MS. After MRI, a lumbar puncture should be done, and cerebrospinal fluid should be tested for JCV DNA by polymerase chain reaction (PCR). A positive result indicates PML, and emergency consultation with a neurologist and an infectious disease specialist is needed. Also, if patients with a positive result have taken natalizumab, plasma exchange can be done to remove the medication quickly, and if immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS) develops, corticosteroids are given.

Alemtuzumab, an anti-CD52 humanized monoclonal antibody given IV, has been shown to be effective in the treatment of MS. However, because it increases risk of autoimmune disorders, serious infusion reactions, and certain cancers, alemtuzumab is usually used only when treatment with ≥ 2 other medications has been ineffective.

Cladribine is effective in relapsing forms of MS and may be an appropriate treatment for relapsing MS that is highly active. Cladribine is given orally in two yearly treatment courses. Lymphocyte counts should be monitored before, during, and after treatment, and patients should be closely monitored for adverse effects related to immunosupression.

Ocrelizumab, an anti-CD20 (B-cell) humanized monoclonal antibody given as an infusion every 6 months, is also effective in the treatment of relapsing MS (6). Ocrelizumab can also be used to treat primary progressive MS, typically in ambulatory patients.

Ofatumumab, also an anti-CD20 (B-cell) humanized monoclonal antibody, is used to treat relapsing forms of MS, including clinically isolated syndrome and active secondary progressive disease. It is given by subcutaneous injection (self-administered [7]).

Ublituximab, a chimeric monoclonal antibody is also used to treat relapsing forms of MS, including clinically isolated syndrome, and active secondary progressive disease. It is given as an IV infusion.

Rituximab (off label for MS in the United States) is also more effective than glatiramer and the interferons (8); it is commonly used throughout Europe and Canada because it is much less expensive than ocrelizumab.

There is a growing consensus that using highly efficacious disease-modifying therapies (monoclonal antibodies, cladribine, fingolimod) to treat MS early in the disease course reduces the likelihood of disability (9, 10). Treatments should be tailored to the patient and managed by MS specialists with expertise in their use.

If immunomodulatory medications are ineffective, monthly IV immune globulin may help.

Immunosuppressants other than mitoxantrone (eg, methotrexate, azathioprine, mycophenolate, cyclophosphamide, cladribine) have been used for more severe, progressive MS but are controversial.