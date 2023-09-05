Corticosteroids are usually used topically but may be injected into small or recalcitrant lesions. (CAUTION: Systemic corticosteroids may precipitate exacerbations or development of pustular psoriasis and should not be used to treat psoriasis.) Topical corticosteroids are used twice daily. Corticosteroids are most effective when used overnight under occlusive polyethylene coverings or incorporated into tape; a corticosteroid cream is applied without occlusion during the day. Corticosteroid potency is selected according to the extent of involvement.

As lesions abate, the corticosteroid should be applied less frequently or at a lower potency to minimize local atrophy, striae formation, and telangiectases. Ideally, after about 2 to 3 weeks, an emollient, vitamin D3 analog, or calcineurin inhibitor should be substituted for the corticosteroid for 1 to 2 weeks (as a rest period); this substitution limits corticosteroid dosage, reduces risk of topical corticosteroid adverse effects (eg, skin atrophy, telangiectasias, easy bruising, striae), and prevents tachyphylaxis (diminishing response to an agent after successive dosing). Topical corticosteroid use can be expensive because large quantities (about 1 oz or 30 g) are needed for each application when a large body surface area is affected. Topical corticosteroids applied for long duration to large areas of the body may cause systemic effects and exacerbate psoriasis. For small, thick, localized, or recalcitrant lesions, high-potency corticosteroids are used with an occlusive dressing or flurandrenolide tape; these dressings are left on overnight and changed in the morning. Relapse after topical corticosteroid therapy is stopped is often faster than with other agents.

Vitamin D3 analogs (eg, calcipotriol [calcipotriene], calcitriol) are topical medications that induce normal keratinocyte proliferation and differentiation; they can be used alone or in combination with topical corticosteroids. Some clinicians have patients apply calcipotriol on weekdays and corticosteroids on weekends.

Calcineurin inhibitors (eg, tacrolimus, pimecrolimus) are available in topical form and are generally well-tolerated. They are not as effective as corticosteroids but may avoid the complications of corticosteroids when treating facial and intertriginous psoriasis. It is not clear whether they increase the risk of lymphoma and skin cancer.

Tazarotene is a topical retinoid. It is less effective than corticosteroids as monotherapy but is a useful adjunct because of its keratolytic effect. It is typically used on thicker psoriasis plaques that may appear on the trunk and extremities but also may be used on the face.

Roflumilast is a topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor. It is particularly useful as a corticosteroid-sparing treatment for facial and intertriginous areas (eg, buttocks, groin, axillae).

Tapinarof is a topical aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist. It is also useful as a corticosteroid-sparing therapy on facial and intertriginous areas.

Other adjunctive topical treatments include emollients, salicylic acid, coal tar, and anthralin:

Emollients include emollient creams, ointments, petrolatum, paraffin, and even hydrogenated vegetable (cooking) oils. They reduce scaling and are most effective when applied twice daily and immediately after bathing. Lesions may appear redder as scaling decreases or becomes more transparent. Emollients are safe and should generally be used as an adjunct for mild to moderate plaque psoriasis.

Salicylic acid is a keratolytic that softens scales, facilitates their removal, and increases absorption of other topical agents. It is especially useful as a component of scalp treatments; scalp scale can be quite thick.

Coal tar preparations are anti-inflammatory and decrease keratinocyte hyperproliferation via an unknown mechanism. Ointments or solutions are typically applied at night and washed off in the morning. Coal tar products can be used in combination with topical corticosteroids or with exposure to natural or artificial broad-band UVB light (280 to 320 nm) in slowly increasing increments (Goeckerman regimen). Shampoos should be left in for 5 to 10 minutes and then rinsed out.

Anthralin is a topical antiproliferative, anti-inflammatory agent. Its mechanism of action is unknown. Effective dose is 0.1% cream or ointment increased to 1% as tolerated. Anthralin may be irritating and should be used with caution in intertriginous areas; it also stains. Irritation and staining can be avoided by washing off the anthralin 20 to 30 minutes after application. Using a liposome-encapsulated preparation may also avoid some disadvantages of anthralin.

Given the availability and convenience of other agents, coal tar and anthralin are being used less frequently.