Синдром гіпер-IgD

Hyper-IgD syndrome is a rare autosomal recessive disorder in which recurring attacks of chills and fever begin during the first year of life. Episodes usually last 4 to 6 days and may be triggered by physiologic stress, such as vaccination or minor trauma. Diagnosis is mainly clinical but includes serum IgD level and possibly genetic testing. Attacks can be prevented with interleukin-1 inhibitors (anakinra or canakinumab). Symptoms can be treated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, and anakinra.

Hyper-IgD syndrome clusters in children of Dutch, French, and other Northern European ancestry and is caused by

Mutations in the gene coding mevalonate kinase, an enzyme important for cholesterol synthesis (1)

Reduction in the synthesis of anti-inflammatory isoprenylated proteins may account for the clinical syndrome.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. Touitou I: Twists and turns of the genetic story of mevalonate kinase-associated diseases: A review. Genes Dis 9(4):1000-1007, 2021. doi: 10.1016/j.gendis.2021.05.002

Symptoms and Signs of Hyper-IgD Syndrome In addition to chills and fever, symptoms of hyper-IgD syndrome may include abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea, headache, and arthralgias. Signs of hyper-IgD syndrome include cervical lymphadenopathy, splenomegaly, arthritis, skin lesions (maculopapular rash, petechiae, or purpura), and orogenital aphthous ulcers.

Diagnosis of Hyper-IgD Syndrome Clinical evaluation

Sometimes genetic testing Diagnosis of hyper-IgD syndrome is based on history, examination, and a serum IgD level of > 100 units/L; however, up to 20% of patients have normal serum IgD levels. Nonspecific abnormalities include leukocytosis and elevated acute-phase reactants during fever; elevated urinary mevalonic acid during attacks helps confirm the diagnosis (1). Genetic testing is available but is negative in 25% of patients. Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Gattorno M, Hofer M, Federici S, et al; Eurofever Registry and the Paediatric Rheumatology International Trials Organisation (PRINTO): Classification criteria for autoinflammatory recurrent fevers. Ann Rheum Dis 78(8):1025–1032, 2019. doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2019-215048