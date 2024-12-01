Ревматична поліміалгія

Prednisone

Interleukin (IL)-6 inhibitor in selected patients

Prednisone started at 15 to 20 mg orally once a day results in dramatic improvement, often very rapid (in hours or days), and this response can help support the diagnosis. If giant cell arteritis is suspected, the dose of corticosteroids should be higher, and a diagnostic evaluation for giant cell arteritis should be done.

Treatment effectiveness is monitored by symptoms, ESR, and C-reactive protein. As symptoms subside, corticosteroids are tapered to the lowest clinically effective dose, regardless of ESR. C-reactive protein is more helpful than ESR in guiding response to treatment because ESR may be persistently elevated in older patients because of other reasons. Some patients are able to discontinue corticosteroids in approximately 2 years, or even sooner without relapse, whereas others require small doses for years. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are rarely sufficient.

Sarilumab, an IL-6 inhibitor, can be used for patients who have had an inadequate response to corticosteroids or are unable to tolerate a reduction in the dose (1). Methotrexate is another option for patients who are unable to taper corticosteroids without a relapse, but the data are limited (2). Trials using tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (infliximab and adalimumab) have not shown benefit.

In older patients, physicians should watch for and treat complications of corticosteroid use (eg, diabetes, hypertension). Patients taking prednisone long term should be given a bisphosphonate to prevent osteoporosis.

Giant cell arteritis may develop at the onset of polymyalgia rheumatica or much later, sometimes even after patients appear cured of the disorder. Therefore, all patients should be instructed to immediately report headache, muscle pain during chewing, and, particularly, visual disturbances to their physician.