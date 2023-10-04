Колоректальний рак

Colonoscopic biopsy

CT to evaluate extent of tumor growth and spread

Genetic testing

Patients who have symptoms that suggest colon cancer or who have a positive screening test need a diagnostic test to confirm whether they do or do not have cancer. Current guidelines recommend screening for all people, regardless of risk factors.

Patients with positive fecal occult blood tests or positive fecal DNA tests require colonoscopy, as do those with lesions seen during sigmoidoscopy or an imaging study. All lesions should be completely removed for histologic examination. If a lesion is sessile or not removable at colonoscopy, surgical excision should be strongly considered to rule out an occult cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Зображення GASTROLAB/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Barium enema x-ray, particularly a double-contrast study, can detect many lesions but is somewhat less accurate than colonoscopy and is not currently acceptable as follow-up to a positive fecal occult blood test or positive DNA test.

Once cancer is diagnosed, patients should undergo complete imaging staging with CT of the chest, abdomen, and pelvis and routine laboratory tests to seek metastatic disease and anemia and to evaluate overall condition.

Elevated serum carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) levels are present in 70% of patients with CRC. CEA level is routinely obtained as part of the initial evaluation for CRC, but this test is neither sensitive nor specific and therefore is not recommended for screening purposes. However, if the CEA level is high preoperatively and low after removal of a colon tumor, monitoring the level may help detect recurrence earlier.

Colon cancers that were removed during surgery are now routinely tested for the gene mutations that cause Lynch syndrome. People with relatives who developed colon, ovarian, or endometrial cancer at a young age or who have multiple relatives with those cancers should be tested for Lynch syndrome. Patients with confirmed Lynch syndrome or with a family history concerning for Lynch syndrome are referred for genetic counseling.