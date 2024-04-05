Псоріатичний артрит

Psoriatic arthritis is a seronegative spondyloarthropathy and chronic inflammatory arthritis that occurs in people with psoriasis of the skin or nails. The arthritis is often asymmetric, and some forms involve the distal interphalangeal joints. Disparity between the severity of the skin and joint involvement is common. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment involves disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).
Psoriatic arthritis develops in approximately 20% of patients with psoriasis (1). Prevalence is increased in patients with HIV infection. Risk is increased in patients with human leukocyte antigen B27 (HLA-B27) or some other specific alleles (HLA-Cw6, HLA-B38, HLA-B39, HLA-DR) in family members (2). Etiology and pathophysiology of psoriatic arthritis are unknown.
Symptoms and Signs of Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriasis of the skin or nails may precede or follow joint involvement. Severity of the joint and skin disease is often discordant. Skin lesions may be hidden in the scalp, ears, gluteal folds, or umbilicus and go unrecognized by the patient.
Peripheral psoriatic arthritis may involve small, medium, and large joints with a high tendency to affect distal interphalangeal joints of fingers and toes. It may manifest in different patterns such as asymmetric oligoarthritis, symmetric polyarthritis (which can be confused with rheumatoid arthritis), and arthritis mutilans that is characterized by rapid destructive arthritis with telescoping of the digits.
Joint and skin symptoms may lessen or worsen simultaneously. Inflammation of the flexor tendons of fingers, toes, or both may lead to sausage-shaped deformities (dactylitis), which are not present in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid nodules are absent. Arthritic remissions tend to be more frequent, rapid, and complete than in rheumatoid arthritis, but progression to chronic arthritis and crippling may occur.
Enthesopathy (inflammation at tendinous insertion into bone—eg, Achilles tendinitis, patellar tendinitis, elbow epicondyles, spinous processes of the vertebrae) can develop and cause pain and swelling.
Axial involvement may be present, especially in male patients with positive HLA-B27, and usually manifests as asymmetric involvement of the sacroiliac joints.
This image shows swelling of right fourth distal interphalangeal joint in a patient with psoriatic arthritis.
Image courtesy of Kinanah Yaseen, MD.
This photo shows sausage-shaped deformities (dactylitis) of the fingers in a patient with psoriatic arthritis. Also apparent are pitting of the nails and salmon patches on the skin.
© Springer Science+Business Media
This photo shows red, flaky, and thickened skin on the scalp of a patient with psoriasis.
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
This photo shows erythematous plaques covered with silvery-white scales on the extensor surface of the elbows. This appearance is typical of plaque psoriasis.
SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Diagnosis of Psoriatic Arthritis
Clinical evaluation
Rheumatoid factor (RF)
Psoriatic arthritis should be suspected in patients with both psoriasis and arthritis. Because psoriasis may be overlooked or hidden or develop only after arthritis occurs, psoriatic arthritis should be considered in any patient with seronegative inflammatory arthritis, particularly with involvement of distal interphalangeal joints, asymmetric or lower spine involvement, or presence of enthesitis and/or dactylitis: these patients should be examined for psoriasis and nail pitting and should be questioned about a family history of psoriasis. Patients suspected of having psoriatic arthritis should be tested for RF. Occasionally, RF test results can be positive. However, anticyclic citrullinated peptide antibodies (anti-CCP) are highly specific for rheumatoid arthritis and are only rarely present in psoriatic arthritis.
Psoriatic arthritis is diagnosed clinically and by excluding other disorders that can cause similar manifestations. Radiographic findings common in psoriatic arthritis include distal interphalangeal joint involvement; resorption of terminal phalanges and cupping of proximal phalanges; arthritis mutilans; and extensive destruction, proliferative bone reaction, a sausage-like appearance to digits, and dislocation of large and small joints. The main distinguishing features from rheumatoid arthritis, in addition to the presence of psoriasis, include findings of dactylitis, joint asymmetry, distal interphalangeal and sacroiliac joint involvement, and more prominent enthesitis.
Treatment of Psoriatic Arthritis
For peripheral arthritis, various non-biologic therapies, biologic DMARDs (eg, tumor necrosis factor [TNF] inhibitors, secukinumab, ixekizumab, ustekinumab, guselkumab, abatacept), or targeted synthetic DMARDs
For axial disease, nonsteroidal TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, and Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors
Treatment of psoriatic arthritis is directed at controlling skin lesions and reducing joint inflammation. The approach to treatment selection is guided by the disease impact on different domains (eg, peripheral arthritis, axial arthritis, dactylitis, enthesitis, skin disease). (See 2018 American College of Rheumatology/National Psoriasis Foundation Guideline for the Treatment of Psoriatic Arthritis, EULAR recommendations for the management of psoriatic arthritis with pharmacological therapies: 2019 update, and Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (GRAPPA): updated treatment recommendations for psoriatic arthritis 2021.)
A treat-to-target approach to achieve full disease remission or minimal disease activity has been suggested and can be assessed at each visit by using the disease activity index for psoriatic arthritis (DAPSA) or minimal disease activity (MDA) scores (1, 2).
Peripheral arthritis may respond to nonbiologic therapies including methotrexate, sulfasalazine, and leflunomide. Hydroxychloroquine is inconsistently of benefit and may cause exfoliative dermatitis or aggravate underlying psoriasis and is usually avoided. Other effective agents for peripheral arthritis include apremilast, TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors (eg, secukinumab, ixekizumab), an IL-12/23 inhibitor (eg, ustekinumab, guselkumab), an IL-23 inhibitor (guselkumab), JAK inhibitors (eg, tofacitinib), and a cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA4) immunoglobulin inhibitor (abatacept). TNF inhibitors are particularly effective for both joint and skin disease.
Therapeutic options for axial involvement include TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, and JAK inhibitors.
Methotrexate is given at low doses (eg, 10 to 15 mg orally once a week, with folic acid [typically 1 mg orally once a day]). If tolerated but not adequate, the dosage of methotrexate is increased after 3- to 5-week intervals to a maximum of 25 mg orally or by injection once a week (oral bioavailability decreases above 15 mg in a single dose). In some patients, skin is more responsive than the joints to methotrexate. Because of an increased prevalence of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in patients with psoriasis, transaminase levels and the use of alcohol should be carefully monitored.
Sulfasalazine is usually given as enteric-coated tablets. Benefit should occur within 3 months. Enteric coating or dose reduction may increase tolerability. Because neutropenia may occur early, complete blood count (CBC) should be obtained after 1 to 2 weeks and then about every 12 weeks during therapy. Aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) should be obtained at about 6-month intervals and whenever the dose is increased. Response has been inconsistent.
Apremilast is a phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor that is effective for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Adverse effects include diarrhea, nausea, headache, depression, and weight loss. Skin is often more responsive to this medication than the joints.
Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (eg, adalimumab, etanercept, golimumab, certolizumab pegol, infliximab, and their biosimilars) reduce the progression of joint damage (3). TNF inhibitors occasionally paradoxically trigger psoriaform reactions including plaque, palmoplantar pustular, and guttate psoriasis.
Secukinumab is an IL-17 inhibitor. Secukinumab may be given with or without methotrexate. Adverse effects include urticaria, upper respiratory infections, fungal infections due to Candida, diarrhea, herpes zoster, and worsening inflammatory bowel disease.
Ixekizumab is an IL-17A inhibitor. It is indicated for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy as well as for adults with active psoriatic arthritis. It may be given alone or in combination with a conventional DMARD (eg, methotrexate). Ixekizumab increases the risk of upper respiratory infections and fungal infections and has also been associated with worsening symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease.
Ustekinumab is an interleukin IL-12 and IL-23 antagonist. Adverse effects include risk of infection and noninfectious pneumonia.
Guselkumab is an anti-IL-23-specific monoclonal antibody that is effective in treating moderate to severe psoriasis and has shown to be effective in treating psoriatic arthritis as well.
Tofacitinib is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. It is available for adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response to or who are intolerant of methotrexate or other DMARDs. Potential adverse effects include risk of infection, particularly varicella-zoster virus reactivation, increased creatinine levels, neutropenia, venous thromboembolic events, and hyperlipidemia. See Rheumatoid Arthritis: Treatment for more details about major cardiovascular adverse events and malignancies with JAK inhibitors (4).
Abatacept is a soluble fusion cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) immunoglobulin. It is available for adults with active psoriatic arthritis and can be used with or without a conventional synthetic DMARD (eg, methotrexate, sulfasalazine, leflunomide). Abatacept may be given as an IV infusion or as a subcutaneous injection. Adverse effects include pulmonary toxicity, susceptibility to infection, headache, upper respiratory infection, sore throat, and nausea.
Ключові моменти
Psoriatic arthritis is chronic inflammatory spondyloarthropathy that occurs in patients with psoriasis; however, psoriasis may be mild or overlooked or may have not yet developed.
Arthritis is commonly asymmetric, involves large and small joints (including axial joints), and typically affects the finger and toe distal interphalangeal (DIP) joints more than others.
Diagnose based on clinical findings.
Treat with disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) based on the predominant domains involved (eg, peripheral and/or axial arthritis).