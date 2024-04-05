Псоріатичний артрит

For peripheral arthritis, various non-biologic therapies, biologic DMARDs (eg, tumor necrosis factor [TNF] inhibitors, secukinumab, ixekizumab, ustekinumab, guselkumab, abatacept), or targeted synthetic DMARDs

For axial disease, nonsteroidal TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, and Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors

Treatment of psoriatic arthritis is directed at controlling skin lesions and reducing joint inflammation. The approach to treatment selection is guided by the disease impact on different domains (eg, peripheral arthritis, axial arthritis, dactylitis, enthesitis, skin disease). (See 2018 American College of Rheumatology/National Psoriasis Foundation Guideline for the Treatment of Psoriatic Arthritis, EULAR recommendations for the management of psoriatic arthritis with pharmacological therapies: 2019 update, and Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (GRAPPA): updated treatment recommendations for psoriatic arthritis 2021.)

A treat-to-target approach to achieve full disease remission or minimal disease activity has been suggested and can be assessed at each visit by using the disease activity index for psoriatic arthritis (DAPSA) or minimal disease activity (MDA) scores (1, 2).

Peripheral arthritis may respond to nonbiologic therapies including methotrexate, sulfasalazine, and leflunomide. Hydroxychloroquine is inconsistently of benefit and may cause exfoliative dermatitis or aggravate underlying psoriasis and is usually avoided. Other effective agents for peripheral arthritis include apremilast, TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors (eg, secukinumab, ixekizumab), an IL-12/23 inhibitor (eg, ustekinumab, guselkumab), an IL-23 inhibitor (guselkumab), JAK inhibitors (eg, tofacitinib), and a cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA4) immunoglobulin inhibitor (abatacept). TNF inhibitors are particularly effective for both joint and skin disease.

Therapeutic options for axial involvement include TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, and JAK inhibitors.

Methotrexate is given at low doses (eg, 10 to 15 mg orally once a week, with folic acid [typically 1 mg orally once a day]). If tolerated but not adequate, the dosage of methotrexate is increased after 3- to 5-week intervals to a maximum of 25 mg orally or by injection once a week (oral bioavailability decreases above 15 mg in a single dose). In some patients, skin is more responsive than the joints to methotrexate. Because of an increased prevalence of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in patients with psoriasis, transaminase levels and the use of alcohol should be carefully monitored.

Sulfasalazine is usually given as enteric-coated tablets. Benefit should occur within 3 months. Enteric coating or dose reduction may increase tolerability. Because neutropenia may occur early, complete blood count (CBC) should be obtained after 1 to 2 weeks and then about every 12 weeks during therapy. Aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) should be obtained at about 6-month intervals and whenever the dose is increased. Response has been inconsistent.

Apremilast is a phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor that is effective for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Adverse effects include diarrhea, nausea, headache, depression, and weight loss. Skin is often more responsive to this medication than the joints.

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (eg, adalimumab, etanercept, golimumab, certolizumab pegol, infliximab, and their biosimilars) reduce the progression of joint damage (3). TNF inhibitors occasionally paradoxically trigger psoriaform reactions including plaque, palmoplantar pustular, and guttate psoriasis.

Secukinumab is an IL-17 inhibitor. Secukinumab may be given with or without methotrexate. Adverse effects include urticaria, upper respiratory infections, fungal infections due to Candida, diarrhea, herpes zoster, and worsening inflammatory bowel disease.

Ixekizumab is an IL-17A inhibitor. It is indicated for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy as well as for adults with active psoriatic arthritis. It may be given alone or in combination with a conventional DMARD (eg, methotrexate). Ixekizumab increases the risk of upper respiratory infections and fungal infections and has also been associated with worsening symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease.

Ustekinumab is an interleukin IL-12 and IL-23 antagonist. Adverse effects include risk of infection and noninfectious pneumonia.

Guselkumab is an anti-IL-23-specific monoclonal antibody that is effective in treating moderate to severe psoriasis and has shown to be effective in treating psoriatic arthritis as well.

Tofacitinib is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. It is available for adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response to or who are intolerant of methotrexate or other DMARDs. Potential adverse effects include risk of infection, particularly varicella-zoster virus reactivation, increased creatinine levels, neutropenia, venous thromboembolic events, and hyperlipidemia. See Rheumatoid Arthritis: Treatment for more details about major cardiovascular adverse events and malignancies with JAK inhibitors (4).

Abatacept is a soluble fusion cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) immunoglobulin. It is available for adults with active psoriatic arthritis and can be used with or without a conventional synthetic DMARD (eg, methotrexate, sulfasalazine, leflunomide). Abatacept may be given as an IV infusion or as a subcutaneous injection. Adverse effects include pulmonary toxicity, susceptibility to infection, headache, upper respiratory infection, sore throat, and nausea.