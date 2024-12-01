Еозинофільний гранулематоз із поліангіїтом (ЕГПА)

Clinical criteria

Routine laboratory tests

Echocardiography

Biopsy

The 2012 Chapel Hill Consensus Conference (1) defined eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) as an eosinophil-rich and necrotizing granulomatous inflammation involving the respiratory tract with necrotizing vasculitis of small- and medium-sized vessels in association with asthma and eosinophilia. Classification criteria were revised in 2022 by the American College of Rheumatology/European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) and consist of the following (2):

Asthma (+ 3 points)

Nasal polyps (+ 3 points)

Mononeuritis multiplex or polyneuropathy (+ 1 point)

Eosinophilia of > 10% in peripheral blood (+ 5 points)

Histologic evidence of vasculitis with extravascular eosinophils (+ 2 points)

Elevated cytoplasmic antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (cANCA) or anti-proteinase 3 antibody (minus 3 points)

Hematuria (minus 1 point)

A score of ≥ 6 has a sensitivity of 85% and a specificity of 99%.

Testing aims to establish the diagnosis and the extent of organ involvement and to distinguish EGPA from other eosinophilic disorders (eg, parasitic infections, drug reactions, acute eosinophilic pneumonia, chronic eosinophilic pneumonia, allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, hypereosinophilic syndrome). Diagnosis of EGPA is suggested by clinical findings and results of routine laboratory tests but should usually be confirmed by biopsy of lung or other affected tissue.

Blood tests and chest radiographs are done, but results are not diagnostic. Complete blood count with differential is done to check for eosinophilia, which in some patients may be a marker of disease activity. IgE and C-reactive protein levels and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) are determined periodically to evaluate inflammatory activity. Urinalysis with urinary sediment and creatinine are done to screen for renal disease and monitor its severity. Electrolyte levels are measured.

Serologic testing is done and detects antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibodies (ANCA) in up to 35% of patients; if ANCA is detected, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is done to check for specific antibodies. Perinuclear ANCA (p-ANCA) with antibodies against myeloperoxidase is the most common result, but ANCA is not a specific or sensitive test for EGPA.

Although used as markers of disease activity, eosinophilia, IgE, ANCA, ESR, and C-reactive protein levels accomplish this and predict flare-ups only with significant limitations.

Chest radiograph often shows transient patchy pulmonary infiltrates.

A 2D echocardiogram of the heart should be obtained in all patients at baseline and repeated over time if symptoms and/or signs of heart failure develop.

Biopsy of the most accessible affected tissue should be done if possible.