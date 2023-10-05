Гострий лімфобластний лейкоз (ГЛЛ)

Leukemic cells may reappear in the bone marrow, CNS, testes, or other sites. Bone marrow relapse is particularly ominous. Although a new round of chemotherapy may induce a second remission in the majority of children and about one third of adults, subsequent remissions tend to be brief. Chemotherapy helps only a few patients with early bone marrow relapse to achieve long disease-free second remissions or cure.

New immunotherapy approaches show impressive results in relapsed/refractory ALL. Antibodies, such as blinatumomab, that bring T cells into close proximity to leukemic blasts demonstrate activity in relapsed ALL. Chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells, engineered and generated from the patient's T cells, induce remission in patients with relapsed ALL with remarkable efficacy, albeit with significant toxicity (2).

Available immunotherapies for relapsed or refractory ALL include

Blinatumomab

Inotuzumab ozogamicin

Tisagenlecleucel

Blinatumomab, a biospecific CD19-directed CD3 T-cell engager, prolongs overall survival for children and adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL, whether Ph+ or Ph-. Life-threatening toxicities may include cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicities (eg, seizures, encephalopathy with altered consciousness, and disordered speech, coordination, and/or balance). Interrupting or stopping blinatumomab with or without use of high-dose dexamethasone may be necessary. The most common neurologic symptoms after blinatumomab use are headache and tremor (3).

Inotuzumab ozogamicin, a CD22-directed antibody-drug conjugate with calicheamicin, is also available for adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL. One study found significantly higher remission rates after 1 to 2 cycles of therapy with inotuzumab ozogamicin than with standard chemotherapy (4). Inotuzumab may cause hepatotoxicity, including fatal and life-threatening veno-occlusive disease and is associated with higher post-transplant non-relapse mortality.

Tisagenlecleucel, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy, is available for the treatment of patients up to 25 years of age with B-cell precursor ALL that is refractory or in a 2nd or later relapse. Life-threatening toxicities may include cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicities (5).

Brexucabtagene autoleucel, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy, can be used to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL. Complications, including cytokine release syndrome and neurologic toxicities, may be life threatening.

Other agents have been available, but clinically meaningful outcomes have not been convincingly demonstrated (ie, the approvals were based upon response rate but there were no trials verifying an improvement in disease-related symptoms or increased survival) for these. Examples include:

Liposomal vincristine (a vinca alkaloid): For adults with Ph- ALL in at least 2nd relapse or that has progressed despite ≥ 2 antileukemia therapy—marketing has been discontinued

Clofarabine (a purine nucleoside analog): For patients age 1 to 21 years with relapsed or refractory ALL after ≥ 2 prior regimens

Nelarabine (a purine nucleoside) analog prodrug of guanosine arabinoside: For T-cell ALL that has not responded to or has relapsed after ≥ 2 prior regimens

Stem cell transplantation following reinduction chemotherapy or immunotherapy offers the greatest hope of long-term remission or cure if an HLA-matched sibling is available. Cells from other relatives or from matched, unrelated donors are sometimes used. Transplantation is rarely used for patients > 65 years because it is much less likely to be successful and because adverse effects are much more likely to be fatal.

CNS relapse treatment includes intrathecal methotrexate (with or without cytarabine or corticosteroids) twice weekly until all signs disappear. The role of continued intrathecal drug use or CNS irradiation is unclear.

Testicular relapse may be evidenced clinically by painless firm swelling of a testis or may be identified on biopsy. If unilateral testicular involvement is clinically evident, the apparently uninvolved testis should undergo biopsy. Treatment is radiation therapy of the involved testis and administration of systemic reinduction therapy.